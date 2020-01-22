Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dti embarks on to develop furniture industry masterplan

“The industry employs approximately 26 000 people and contributes about 1% to the manufacturing Gross Domestic Product and 1.1% to manufacturing employment,” Gina said.

Dti embarks on to develop furniture industry masterplan
Gina said the dti conducted preliminary research on the current state of the South African furniture industry, including new opportunities for growth, and constraints. Image Credit: Flickr

The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) in partnership with the South African Furniture Initiative, is set to conduct workshops with key stakeholders across the furniture industry value-chain, in five provinces.

This, according to the department, is to obtain its views as part of the process that the department has embarked on to develop the country's Furniture Industry Masterplan.

The purpose of the master plan is to grow and protect the South African furniture industry, as well as to promote industrial development in the sector.

The workshops will be held in the Western Cape, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, and Gauteng from 28 January – 6 February 2020.

Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina says the furniture industry is a significant sector for South Africa with the potential to create jobs, contribute to exports, and the development of Small, Medium, and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs).

"The Industrial Policy Action Plan (IPAP) identifies the furniture industry as an important sector in the South African economy, in terms of labor-intensity and potential for the development of SMMEs, and improved export capability.

"The industry employs approximately 26 000 people and contributes about 1% to the manufacturing Gross Domestic Product and 1.1% to manufacturing employment," Gina said.

Gina said the dti conducted preliminary research on the current state of the South African furniture industry, including new opportunities for growth, and constraints.

The department also consulted numerous stakeholders to solicit their views. The findings of the preliminary research will be presented at the workshops in order to get inputs from stakeholders in various provinces.

The Master Plan approach has been used in several other sectors as a collaboration between industry, labor and government to develop a vision for the industry, identify blockages and constraints and develop a set of key actions that need to be taken forward over the short and medium-term.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

China virus outbreak may wallop economy, financial markets

News that a new virus that has afflicted hundreds of people in central China can spread between humans has rattled financial markets and raised concern it might wallop the economy just as it might be regaining momentum. Health authorities a...

Paytm eyes more than double its growth in TN, Kerala: Official

Paytm eyes more than double its growth in TN, Kerala Official Chennai, Jan 22 PTI Digital payments firm Paytm, promoted by One97 Communications Ltd, has set a target to achieve more than double its business growth in Tamil Nadu and Ker...

2 held with fake currency notes in Kolkata

Two persons have been arrested from the city after fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 3.46 lakh were seized from their possession, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, Kolkata Police personnel apprehended the two ...

Will a person be declared foreigner, then allowed to apply for

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who took her fight against the CAA and the proposed NRC to the Darjeeling hills on Wednesday, sought clarifications from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the clauses of the new law, even as she ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020