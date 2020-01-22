'Indian cities to add 100 new malls by 2022-end'

Despite low consumer spending in recent times, mall developers remain bullish on the growth potential of organized retail as 100 new malls spanning over 49 mn sq.ft. are scheduled to come up across the country by 2022-end, property consultant Anarock said. Of the total new mall supply, the top seven cities alone will see 69 new malls spread over 35.5 mn sq.ft. area.

The remaining 31 malls over 13.5 mn sq.ft. will come up in tier 2 & 3 cities such as Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Indore, Surat, and Nagpur, it said in a statement. Region-wise, west and south Indian cities will see almost equal new supply.

West India will get 36 new malls over 17.5 mn sq. ft. area followed closely by South India with 35 new malls over nearly 17 mn sq. ft.

The north region will see a supply of 22 new malls spanning over 11 mn sq. ft. area. East India will see a much more modest supply of seven new malls spread over approximately 3.5 mn sq. ft.

"2019 was defined by significantly lower retail leasing, so this generous new upcoming mall supply over the next three years testifies to the confidence of private equity investors in Indian retail's pent-up potential," MD & CEO of Anarock Retail, Anuj Kejriwal said. "The retail sector drew over USD 2.8 bn PE inflows from 2015-2019-end, 59 percent by foreign investors alone.

Despite overall weak consumer spends, F&B, family entertainment centers, cinemas and beauty/wellness service outlets continue to flourish and demand new retail spaces. Consumer spending will rebound as the government's concerted intervention to push consumption bear fruit over the upcoming quarters," he said.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) tops out with 18 new malls spanning 7.8 mn sq. ft. National Capital Region (NCR) comes next with 13 new malls spread over 7.5 mn sq. ft.

Hyderabad will see the launch of 12 new malls over more than four mn sq.ft. Bengaluru and Chennai will see an infusion of ten and nine malls respectively, together accounting for 10.8 mn sq.

ft. Pune and Kolkata will see four and three new malls added respectively.

Among the tier 2 & 3 cities, Ahmedabad stands out with as many as six new malls slated to come up in the city by 2022- end. These new malls will be spread over 3.2 mn sq. ft.

"Both domestic and international brands are gung-ho on Ahmedabad; besides scoring high on consumerism, the city has a growing young population of entrepreneurs, IT professionals and factory employees," the statement said. Lucknow presents a similar picture and has plans for four new malls to be added by 2022-end.

The western cities of Surat and Nagpur will see a new supply of two malls each spread over 0.7 mn sq. ft. and 0.85 mn sq.ft. area, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.