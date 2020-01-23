Chinese virus-hit city of Wuhan closes transport networks -state media

The Chinese city of Wuhan, the source of an outbreak of a new flu-like virus, is closing its transport networks and advising citizens not to leave the city, state media reported on Thursday.

Bus, subway, ferry, and long-distance passenger transportation networks will be suspended from 10 am local time on Jan. 23, and the airport and train stations will be closed to outgoing passengers, state TV said.

The government is asking citizens not to leave the city unless there are special circumstances, state media said, citing the local government's virus taskforce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.