U.S.'s Mnuchin: CEOs should still do work with Saudi Arabia despite report

American business executives should still do business with Saudi Arabia, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday after a report on the kingdom's possible involvement in the hacking of Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos' phone.

Asked if U.S. chief executives should still be inclined to do business with the Middle Eastern nation, Mnuchin told CNBC: "Absolutely. We do a lot of business with Saudi Arabia." He declined to comment on reported allegations of the kingdom's role in the hack.

