Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dubai screens passengers from China amid virus outbreak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 19:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 19:35 IST
Dubai screens passengers from China amid virus outbreak
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@MoHFW_INDIA)

Dubai Airport, one of the world's biggest aviation hubs, said Thursday it would carry out thermal screening of all passengers arriving from China amid an outbreak of a deadly virus. The move goes further than other major transport hubs in Europe and the United States, which have limited their screening to passengers coming from Wuhan, the city at the center of the scare.

"Dubai Airports confirms... that all passengers arriving on direct flights from the People's Republic of China must receive thermal screening at the gate upon arrival," a statement said. China has locked down two major cities including Wuhan to fight the coronavirus that has already claimed 17 lives and spread to a number of other countries.

Dubai's government said on Thursday that some 989,000 Chinese tourists visited the glitzy emirate last year and that the number was expected to cross the one-million mark in 2020. Some 3.6 million Chinese transited through the airport in 2019. "The screening will be conducted on secured, closed gates at the airport by Dubai Health Authority and its Airport Medical Centre team," the statement said.

The coronavirus has caused alarm because of its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003. Like SARS, it can be passed among people through the respiratory tract.

Dubai International Airport in 2018 served 89.15 million passengers, retaining its world-number-one spot of welcoming the largest number of foreign passengers for the fifth year in a row. There was no announcement as yet from authorities in the neighboring emirate of Abu Dhabi which also has a large airport.

Dozens of flights operate weekly between Chinese cities and Dubai and Abu Dhabi. China is the UAE's top trading partner and Abu Dhabi is among the 15 top crude suppliers to Beijing. Several hundred Chinese companies have offices in the UAE.

The United Arab Emirates' health ministry said Wednesday that the Gulf state with a population of 10 million -- about 90 percent of them foreigners -- was free of the coronavirus and that it had taken sufficient measures to face the disease. "The health situation poses no grounds for concern and the ministry is closely following up on the situation to ensure the health and safety of everyone," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe billionaire to pay doctors about $300 a month to end strike

Striking junior doctors at Zimbabwes state hospitals will end a four-month strike after accepting an offer from a telecoms billionaire to pay them a monthly allowance of about 300 for six months, their union said on Thursday. The doctors we...

Storm Gloria kills 11 in Spain, causes wide coastal damage

A calamitous storm has killed at least 11 people in Spain and left five others missing, as well as causing rivers to overflow their banks and contaminating vast agricultural areas in eastern Spain with salty seawater. New reports of disappe...

In central Poland, robots replace people as minimum wage rises

Henryk Kaminski has responded to a hike in Polands minimum wage by automating some roles at his familys plastics factory, illustrating the risks of a policy that aims to raise living standards but could push up prices and stifle jobs growth...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 2100 HOURS

Following are the top stories at 2100 hours TOP STORIES NATIONDEL69 SC-LD DEATH PENALTY Death penalty is not open ended that can be challenged all the time by condemned prisoners SCNew Delhi Observing that the finality of death sentence is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020