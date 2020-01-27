Left Menu
Best TV Wall Mount Brackets in 2020

  Updated: 27-01-2020 19:08 IST
  • Created: 27-01-2020 19:08 IST
In the 21st century when the house has transformed into an apartment, saving space has become one of the main objectives in home designing. Like many other things, it has been reflected in the entertainment unit of our home as well. With time the bulky television has become the sleek LED TV, having a cabinet seems a luxurious and unwanted addition in a small apartment.

The TV Wall Mount Brackets are the best way to install the smart TV that will uplift the look of your house as well. Moreover, you can fix it anywhere in the room to cover the optimal viewing angle.

If you are going to buy the TV wall bracket for your home, then here is the list of top 5 products to help you in making the purchase decision.

Sanus Lt25-B1 Tilt TV Bracket 37-90 Inch:

If you have a large screen display, then you don't have to worry while installing on the wall as this bracket can support up to 79.5 kgs. It also comes with virtual tilting technology that will make an excellent and smooth adjustment. Another excellent benefit of this TV Wall Mount Bracket is that it comes with an excellent 'Click Stand' feature by which anyone can connect and alter the cable without dismounting the TV. You just need to take the TV a little far by just clicking while the stand already holds the unit. After the use, you need to just click it back securely to place it properly. Just like all the TV Wall Mount Brackets of Sanus, it is also made of strong but lightweight metal for durability.

Ibra Ultra Slim Tilt Swivel TV Wall Mount For 32 - 65 Inch:

This bracket gives you an immense option to support all the different types of televisions like Led, LCD Plasma & Curved Screens. The turnable and tiltable feature of this bracket & jack cable helps you to enjoy the programs flexibly from anywhere of the room. You can pan, tilt, level or extend the TV without the help of any external tool.

Vonhaus Tilt TV Wall Mount Bracket 26-55 Inch:

It comes with a built-in spirit level that is suitable for LCD, LED, 3D, Plasma, Flat and Curved Screen TV. It can support the weight of up to 40 kg. It is built with VESA compatibility which means it is quite easy to install with the help of the set of the hardware coming with the bracket.

One For All Wm6251 Ultra Slim 13-42 Inch:

This double arm bracket is quite easy to install. If you are considering the TV Wall Mount Brackets for flat TV, then it is the optimal choice. Moreover, it allows 180-degree horizontal rotation for flexible viewing. With the help of the screen lock mechanism, you can fix the wall section and TV separately. Other features like VESA compatibility, tilt, cable tidy facility, and build-in spirit make it an ideal choice for small apartments.

