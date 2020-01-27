Dutch potato processing firms explore opportunities in India

Dutch potato processing companies are exploring opportunities to further develop the sector amid increased consumption for higher-end potato products. These dutch companies are here to take part in Global Potato Conclave.

The three-day event will start from Tuesday in Gandhinagar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the conclave through video conferencing. As many as seventeen Dutch companies -- engaged in potato processing equipments, storage and cooling solutions, seed potatoes, harvesting, and technical solutions -- are part of the business delegate participating in the conclave. The Netherlands is a partner country for the event, an official said.

India has the potential to become the food factory of the world. And it provides excellent opportunity for the Dutch companies, Agricultural Counsellor of the Embassy of the Netherlands in India, Siebe Schuur said, adding that Dutch potato processing sector is able to cater to specific needs of Indian industry by offering tailor-made solutions and after-sales services. Paul Oosterlaken, CEO of Kiremko, Dutch food processing equipment company, said India, and more especially Gujarat provides a big opportunity for his company as most potato grown in the state here are export quality.

"I am convinced India will be a food supplier of the future, and I always think about potatoes where my knowledge is," he said. India grows 22 tonne per hectare processed variety potatoes, while Gujarat grows 38-40 tonne per hectare.

A lot of domestic companies are growing and expanding, and lots of foreign companies are also entering Gujarat, Oosterlaken said. The conclave is being organised by Indian Potato Association (IPA) in collaboration with Delhi-based Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Shimla-based Central Potato Research Institute and Peru's International Potato Center (CIP).

