2 Indians among 4 held in Nepal for cheating people by promising US visa, cheap iPhones

Four persons including two Indians have been arrested in Nepal for allegedly duping several people on the pretext of providing them the US and Canada visas and cheap iPhones through a mobile phone app. Sabik Bhakta, 26, and Farooq Alam 18, residents of Kolkata who lived in Parsa district, were cheating gullible people through the Club Factory online shopping app, according to the Kathmandu Metropolitan Police Circle.

The two Nepalese persons arrested in the case were identified as Roshan Singh, 21, and Bisdhal Singh, 29, both residents of Birgunj Municipality. They duped several people on the pretext of providing them the US and Canada visas and cheap iPhones through the mobile phone app.

The police said that a case was registered and further investigations were underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.