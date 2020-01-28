2 Indians among 4 held in Nepal for cheating people by promising US visa, cheap iPhones
Four persons including two Indians have been arrested in Nepal for allegedly duping several people on the pretext of providing them the US and Canada visas and cheap iPhones through a mobile phone app. Sabik Bhakta, 26, and Farooq Alam 18, residents of Kolkata who lived in Parsa district, were cheating gullible people through the Club Factory online shopping app, according to the Kathmandu Metropolitan Police Circle.
The two Nepalese persons arrested in the case were identified as Roshan Singh, 21, and Bisdhal Singh, 29, both residents of Birgunj Municipality. They duped several people on the pretext of providing them the US and Canada visas and cheap iPhones through the mobile phone app.
The police said that a case was registered and further investigations were underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Seven Indians detained in Sri Lanka for overstaying
Indians' mindset is to find unity in diversity, not vice-versa: Bhagwat
Where there is openness, respect for different opinions, innovation is natural. Innovative zeal of Indians is drawing the world to India: PM.
Rashid leads group of 13 Indians at Singapore Open golf
20 Indians kidnapped last month from Nigeria coast released, 1 dead in captivity