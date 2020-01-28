Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noxopharm Aiming to Bring to Market its Potential Transformative Drug in the Cancer Treatment Space

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 17:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 17:34 IST
Noxopharm Aiming to Bring to Market its Potential Transformative Drug in the Cancer Treatment Space

New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaBusiness Wire India

Headquartered in Australia, Noxopharm Limited (ASX: NOX) is a clinical stage drug development company that has been in the limelight for its potential industry disruptive and revolutionary cancer therapy in late-stage prostate cancer where no life-extending therapies currently exist.

With around 14 million new cases of cancer diagnosed worldwide each year, approximately 7 million patients are believed to possibly receive benefits from radiotherapy. Noxopharm is targeting this potential market opportunity with an objective to bring onboard its first-to-market, versatile, well-tolerated, effective enhancer of radiotherapy - Veyonda® which aims to restore the ability of the body’s immune system to fight and eradicate cancer.

Noxopharm has developed a well-reasoned commercial strategy - the successful launch of Veyonda® into the market if possible, in the most safe, quick and least expensive way, eyeing global level collaborations and research-oriented programs.

Noxopharm has a vision to become a major drug discovery and drug development company, strongly underpinned by the encouraging outcomes from its DARRT-1 and LuPIN trials, primarily focused on prostate cancer.

Noxopharm is further pushing the boundaries to explore cancer via strategically planned new studies that are in the research and development pipeline, including a potential brain cancer treatment drug program and an early cancer stem cell drug program.

Noxopharm marked its 3rd Anniversary on the ASX (Australian Securities Exchange) in 2019. It is all set to step onto the international stage with its DARRT-2 trial in planning, presenting its clinical data at various conferences, while proactively engaging with U.S based clinicians for study development.

Noxopharm also initiated its engagement with the US FDA through the IND process, which is a regulatory requirement to carry out clinical studies in the US. Moreover, the Company has lodged 6 patent families around Veyonda® and has received funding in excess of $A30 million through capital raising programs over the past three and a half years since its public listing.

Noxopharm’s clinical and scientific teams, executive management and Board of Directors have been the backbone to its success so far. The Company has established a strong alliance with prominent experts in the prostate cancer field from both Australia and U.S., providing expert guidance on the clinical development of Veyonda® and the prospects to further build on these vital relationships and potential collaborations along the way to market approval.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Chat's injury leaves French front row under cosh for England game

Frances front row risks being exposed when they host England in their Six Nations opener on Sunday, after a calf injury to Racing 92 hooker Camille Chat left an already young squad further shorn of experience. New coach Fabien Galthie has s...

Madras HC orders AICF elections on Feb 10 in Chennai

In a setback to the Bharat Singh Chauhan faction, the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed that the All India Chess Federation AICF elections be held here on February 10. As originally announced by president P R Venket Rama Raja, the court...

Himanta, 2 other Assam ministers shown black flags by AASU

Assam ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chandra Mohan Patowary and Siddhartha Bhattacharya faced black flags at different places on Tuesday by All Assam Students Union AASU activists during anti-CAA protests. While travelling to Darrang distr...

Italy allows migrant rescue boat to dock after days stranded at sea

A charity ship carrying hundreds of people rescued in the Mediterranean said on Tuesday it had received permission to dock in Italy as European governments tried to agree where the migrants should go.The relocation of rescued migrants is a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020