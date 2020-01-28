Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar, Swiss franc, yen in demand on China virus uncertainty

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 18:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 18:31 IST
FOREX-Dollar, Swiss franc, yen in demand on China virus uncertainty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Concerns about the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak in China supported safe-haven currencies on Tuesday, with the dollar index approaching a two-month high and the Swiss franc holding near the highest in almost three years. Though global markets stabilized somewhat after Monday's selloff, there was risk aversion in currency markets, with the Australian dollar leading losers and the dollar strengthening to an 8-week high against its rivals.

"Uncertainty on the virus news front is the name of the game in the markets and markets don't like uncertainty," said Lee Hardman, a currency strategist at MUFG in London. The euro/Swiss franc cross, a pair highly correlated to risk sentiment, touched 1.0666 francs per euro, the lowest since April 2017, before recovering to 1.0690.

It has fallen 1.6% so far in January and is on track for its biggest monthly drop since April 2019. Global stock markets and oil prices have tumbled in recent days on fears the virus could further damage China's already weakened economy, an engine of world growth. That also briefly inverted the U.S. Treasury yield curve, considered a fairly reliable recession predictor.

But larger moves were subdued, with the U.S. dollar adding to previous gains ahead of the start of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later on Tuesday. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar rose 0.1% to 98.01, its highest since early December and taking its gains so far this month to 1.7%. It remains unfazed by signs that money markets are pricing a U.S. Federal Reserve interest-rate cut later this year and possibly even a second.

Versus the euro, it firmed 0.14% to an eight-week high of $1.100 Fed policymakers are largely expected to reiterate that interest rates will remain on hold this year.

"The market is taking a step back from the selloff earlier due to the virus concerns though the dollar is unlikely to weaken substantially as there is safe-haven demand for the greenback," said Morten Lund, a senior FX strategist at Nordea. The Australian and New Zealand dollars, both highly geared to China, shed 0.2% and 0.1% respectively.

Stability in the offshore yuan, after a recent drop, provided some calm to nervous currency markets. The Chinese currency firmed 0.2% versus the dollar, rising off three-week lows. At a time when mainland markets are shut, the offshore yuan has weakened more than 2% in less than a week. Elsewhere, the yen held steady at 108.97 per dollar, close to its strongest level since Jan. 8.

Japan's currency has risen against the greenback for the last five trading sessions due to growing risk aversion. The Norwegian crown was another laggard, weakening 0.3% versus the dollar to six-week lows, dented by six days of falling oil prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Defying Trump, Britain's Johnson gives Huawei restricted 5G remit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson granted Huawei a limited role in Britains 5G mobile network on Tuesday, resisting U.S. pressure to exclude the Chinese company from next-generation communications over fears Beijing could use them to spy. Britai...

Rugby-Chat's injury leaves French front row under cosh for England game

Frances front row risks being exposed when they host England in their Six Nations opener on Sunday, after a calf injury to Racing 92 hooker Camille Chat left an already young squad further shorn of experience. New coach Fabien Galthie has s...

Madras HC orders AICF elections on Feb 10 in Chennai

In a setback to the Bharat Singh Chauhan faction, the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed that the All India Chess Federation AICF elections be held here on February 10. As originally announced by president P R Venket Rama Raja, the court...

Himanta, 2 other Assam ministers shown black flags by AASU

Assam ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chandra Mohan Patowary and Siddhartha Bhattacharya faced black flags at different places on Tuesday by All Assam Students Union AASU activists during anti-CAA protests. While travelling to Darrang distr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020