Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha govt showcases investment opportunities to IT sector

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 21:36 IST
Odisha govt showcases investment opportunities to IT sector

The Odisha government on Tuesday organised an investement meet in New Delhi to showcase business opportunities for the electronics and IT (E&IT) and startup sectors in the state. The meeting was part of the state's initiative to connect with potential investors in the lead up to the third edition of the biennial investment conclave, 'Make in Odisha', scheduled from November 30 to December 4 this year, a statement said.

State's industries and MSME secretary Hemant Sharma said Odisha is known to be one of the first states to get the top four IT companies to set up their centres on its turf. "Our next phase is to ramp up information technology (IT) and ITes (IT enabled services)," he said.

The roadshow focused on how the state has been growing and attracting investments in the IT and electronics sector. Speaking at the programme, Dr Nitin Jawale, Managing Director, Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) said the state has progressed in terms of industrialisation.

Recognising the importance of Electronics System Design and Manufacturing, the government has announced a special incentive package scheme, he said. E&IT secretary Manoj Mishra said Odisha is en route to emerge as one of the "most favoured destinations for IT and electronics investments".

The government has recast its existing Information & Communications Technology (ICT) policy, he said. In the reformulated policy, the government is offering reimbursement of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), both to new and existing units, he said.

Post the policy amendment, new units in IT, ITes and ESDM verticals can avail reimbursement on state GST for five years from the date of commercial operations, Mishra said. Existing units can also avail the benefit if they opt for modernisation and expansion, but it would only apply to enhanced production over and above the current rated capacity and limited to 100 per cent of the additional cost of plant and machinery, he said.

The state has recently engaged foreign investors from Japan, Korea, Germany, UAE, Saudia Arabia, USA and Singapore, the statement added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Japan evacuation flight from Wuhan lands, 5 reported ill

The first chartered flight carrying 206 Japanese nationals evacuated from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday - four of them showing symptoms of fever or coughing.Japan has confirmed seven patient...

Indian short film selected for screening at IFFR

Short film Aahuti by Delhi-based independent filmmaker Lubdhak Chatterjee has been selected to be screened at this years International Film Festival Rotterdam IFFR, a platform focussing on recent work by talented new filmmakers. Chatterjees...

Russian PM orders watchdog to draw up plan to prevent virus spread

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered Russias consumer safety watchdog to draw up and present a national plan to the government on Wednesday on ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus.Russia has not had any confirmed cases of the new v...

In Mideast first, UAE announces case of new coronavirus

Dubai, Jan 29 AFP The United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday its first case of the new coronavirus, in a family from Wuhan, in what is thought to be the first confirmed case in the Middle East. The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020