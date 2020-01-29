Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ikea to close half its stores in China over virus outbreak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Stockholm
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 21:10 IST
Ikea to close half its stores in China over virus outbreak

Stockholm, Jan 29 (AFP) Swedish furniture giant Ikea said Wednesday it had temporarily closed half of its 30 stores in mainland China until further notice amid concerns over the deadly new coronavirus. "In response to the Chinese government's call for strict and effective disease control, Ikea Retail China will temporarily close around half of the stores in mainland China until further notice, effective from January 29," the company said in a statement.

Ikea had last week closed its store in Wuhan, the city where the outbreak originated in late 2019. Chinese authorities said Wednesday that the number of confirmed deaths from the virus has risen to 132 nationwide, with the confirmed total of infections now nearly 6,000 worldwide.

Ikea said it was working with authorities in the cities and regions where it operates and was monitoring the situation closely, and would "act in accordance with their recommendations as this situation is evolving." It said Ikea employees at the affected stores were "asked to stay at home until further notice with paid leave." The company has a total of 14,000 employees in China. The outbreak is feared to have a serious impact on the global economy, with air traffic already disrupted and industrial production, international trade and tourism affected. (AFP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-British Airways, Iberia suspend direct flights to mainland China amid virus fears

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China, one of the biggest names in aviation to do so, as worries grow about the impact of the spreading coronavirus on global travel.BA.com, the airlines website, shows n...

UPDATE 3-Trump signs USMCA, 'ending the NAFTA nightmare'; key Democrats not invited

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a new North American trade agreement during an outdoor ceremony at the White House attended by about 400 guests - but not the key Democrats who helped secure congressional passage of the deal. Trum...

Leaked report shows United Nations suffered hack

Geneva, Jan 29 AP The United Nations has been hacked. An internal confidential document from the United Nations, leaked to The New Humanitarian and seen by The Associated Press, says that dozens of servers were compromised at its offices in...

UPDATE 3-Athletics-Russian federation at risk of expulsion over doping offences

The Athletics Integrity Unit Board on Wednesday called for the expulsion of Russias suspended athletics federation RUSAF after what it described as a total lack of contrition in its response to a long list of anti-doping violations.The AIUs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020