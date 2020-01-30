Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus to hurt spending in China with spillover to global companies: Moody's

The immediate and most significant economic impact of coronavirus is in China but will reverberate worldwide, given the importance of China in global growth as well as in multinational company revenues, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 11:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 11:23 IST
Coronavirus to hurt spending in China with spillover to global companies: Moody's
The risk of contagion is affecting economic activity and financial markets (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The immediate and most significant economic impact of coronavirus is in China but will reverberate worldwide, given the importance of China in global growth as well as in multinational company revenues, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday. By sector, coronavirus will likely have the largest negative impact on goods and services sectors within and outside of China that rely on Chinese consumers and intermediary products.

"The primary impact is on human health. However, the risk of contagion is affecting economic activity and financial markets," said Moody's in its weekly credit outlook. In its baseline, Moody's expects the outbreak to have a temporary impact on China's economy and for annual GDP growth in China to remain in line with its forecast of 5.8 per cent in 2020.

However, the composition of growth will likely shift because of a dampening of consumption in the first quarter, potentially offset by stimulus measures. "Nonetheless, there is still a high level of uncertainty around the length and intensity of the outbreak, and we will review our forecasts as conditions evolve." Following the outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2003, growth and financial markets in China weakened significantly, but for only a short period. An offsetting rebound limited the overall negative effects on annual growth.

But the SARS episode is not a perfect comparison, said Moody's, since the composition of the Chinese economy has changed appreciably since 2003. Over the past 16 years, the contribution of consumption to China's economic growth has risen significantly. Therefore, the impact of the coronavirus through the consumption channel may well be higher now.

"If there is indeed a sharp slowdown in consumption, we would expect macroeconomic policy to be eased in response. This could lead to a shift in the drivers of growth in 2020," said Moody's. The virus will likely have an effect on the revenue of China's discretionary travel, transportation, lodging, restaurants, retail and services sectors.

However, the impact on offline retail sales could be smaller compared with the weakness following the SARS outbreak because of the rapid shift to online sales in China over the past decade. Non-discretionary consumer demand related to the healthcare sector and medical equipment will likely surge.

Moody's said the outbreak will also potentially have a disruptive effect on global supply chains. Global companies operating in the affected area may face output losses as a result of the evacuation of workers. Companies operating outside China that have a strong dependence on the upstream output produced from the affected area will also be under pressure because of possible supply chain disruptions resulting from temporary production delays.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tibet reports first confirmed case of coronavirus

Tibet has reported the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus pneumonia, Chinese health authorities said on Thursday. The first case was reported after a 34-year-old man from Chinas Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus, travelled t...

China says will punish officials who slack off in fighting virus

Chinas anti-corruption watchdog said on Thursday it will severely punish officials who slack off on the job in fighting a new virus that is spreading across the country.The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection CCDI said on its websi...

SC allows Sarda Mines to resume mining in Odisha upon depositing 933 Cr by Feb 29

Providing relief to mining company Sarda Mines Pvt Ltd., the Supreme Court on Thursday allowed it to resume its mining operations in Odisha subject to deposit of Rs 933 crore towards environmental compensation by February 29. A bench of Chi...

Moms who smoke put their babies at fracture risk during the first year of life: Study

Mothers who smoke during the early phase of their pregnancy might be putting their babies at an increased risk of fractures within the first year of their life. The findings which were reached upon by a Swedish study published in the Britis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020