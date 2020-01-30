Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong shares extend losses as coronavirus spreads; services hit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 14:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 14:09 IST
Hong Kong shares extend losses as coronavirus spreads; services hit
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong shares ended lower for a second straight session on Thursday amid weakness in healthcare and consumer stocks, as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city rose to 10. ** The Hang Seng index fell 2.6% to 26,449.13 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 2.8% to 10,325.09 points. ** Hong Kong's de facto central bank said it will continue to monitor any impact from the spread of the virus.

** Trade unions in Hong Kong, including hospital and rail workers, are threatening to strike unless the government closes the border with mainland China to stop the spread of the coronavirus. ** In China, the National Health Commission said the total number of deaths from the coronavirus in the country climbed to 170 as of late Wednesday and the number of infected patients rose to 7,711.

** In other markets, Asian stocks slipped. Gold and bonds were in demand as worries about the virus sent investors scurrying for safety. ** In Hong Kong, an index tracking consumer goods and services companies dropped 3.3%. Cosmetics retailer Sa Sa International plunged 6%.

** Casino operators in Macau slid, with Wynn Macau falling more than 5% and MGM China shedding 6%. ** The top mover on the Hang Seng was Link Real Estate Investment Trust, which fell 0.9%. The biggest loser was ACC Technologies, which fell 7.5%. ** The top mover among H-shares was China Shenhua Energy, down 1%, while the biggest H-shares percentage decliner was Sino Biopharmaceutical, falling 5.6%.

** The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, as expected. HSBC in Hong Kong said it will not change its best lending rate. ** Citi said Chinese exporters are mostly immune to revenue exposure given their core markets in the United States, European Union, and Asia, and they only bear the risk of deferral at the start of production after the lunar new year-long holiday.

** Nomura said in a report "the worst is yet to come", adding the coronavirus could deal a more severe blow to China's economy in the near term relative to SARS in 2003.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 7-Oil falls as China virus cases surpass SARS total

Oil prices fell on Thursday on concerns over the potential economic impact of the coronavirus that continues to spread worldwide, while the market also considered the possibility of an early OPEC meeting. Brent crude was down 90 cents, or 1...

UPDATE 1-Swiss humanitarian channel to Iran starts up with trial run

A humanitarian channel to bring food and medicine to Iran has started trial operations, the Swiss government said on Thursday, helping supply Swiss goods to the struggling population without tripping over U.S. sanctions.The project, in the ...

EC issues notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for calling Arvind Kejriwal a 'terrorist'

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show cause notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist. He has been given time till 5 pm on Friday to respond.The notice came on a day wh...

Athletics-Russian federation rejects call to expel it over doping offences

Russias suspended athletics federation said it would continue to battle to prove its innocence after the Athletics Integrity Unit Board accused it of showing a total lack of contrition in its response to anti-doping violations. The AIU reco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020