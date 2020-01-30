Left Menu
Over 200 Chinese exhibitors to participate in auto component show: ACMA

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 30-01-2020 16:27 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 16:27 IST
With more than 200 exhibitors from China slated to participate in the biennial auto components show, industry body ACMA on Thursday assured that all necessary precautionary measures are in place for the four-day event in the wake outbreak of corona virus in the neighbouring country. The auto components show christened as 'Auto Expo 2020 Components' would take place at Pragati Maidan from February 6-9 while the motor show would be held at Greater Noida from February 5-12.

Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) President Deepak Jain said that over 1,500 companies, including 400 international exhibitors from 20 countries, would be participating in the event. "This time the number of exhibitors has gone up by 25 per cent as compared with the previous edition in 2018. We expect that over 1 lakh business visitors would be coming to the show," Jain told reporters here.

When asked about participation of Chinese companies in the biennial event, he added that there would be around 200 exhibitors from the neighbouring country. "Chinese participation in the components show has always been there. We have a dedicated pavilion for Chinese companies this year. Of the total 1,500 exhibitors 200 of them are Chinese. I would say they will occupy less than 10 per cent of the total space of 56,000 square metres," Jain said.

Admitting that there is a concern about corona virus, he added that all the organising entities like ACMA, SIAM and CII have been involved in multiple interactions with the concerned ministries. "We will be taking precautionary, preventive as well as containment actions at the motor show as well as the component show. We will be enhancing the healthcare infrastructure, there would be more awareness, masks, sanitising etc will be also be take care of," Jain said.

He said that ACMA has been in touch with the participating Chinese companies and till now there have been no pullouts from the event. "It is a global health concern but we will be taking all necessary precautions to ensure so that we have a safe event," Jain noted.

When asked if the situation in China has led to supply issues for auto components manufacturers in the country, he said there has been no adverse impact so far. "It is probably due to the localisation measures adopted by the auto components companies here," Jain said.

The corona virus has led to over 170 deaths in China so far. ACMA Director General Vinnie Mehta said the component show will showcase the latest advancements in BSVI and emissions, safety, and electric mobility.

"Despite the fact that the industry is facing challenges due to a prolonged slowdown, we are glad that we have 25 per cent more exhibitors than the previous edition. It clearly reflects the resilience and determination of the auto components industry. Our members recognise the importance of this platform as it holds the key to future opportunities and industry’s brand equity," he said. While leadership from most OEMs have confirmed to visit the event, ACMA will also host a special forum which will bring together officials of various international OEMs, facilitating exports and forging international relationships, Mehta said.

Currently, the turnover of the auto component industry is USD 57 billion, contributing 2.3 per cent to India’s GDP.

