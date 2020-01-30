Left Menu
PayU's international payments business volume doubles in 2019

PayU, India's leading online payments solution provider, today announced that it has doubled the volume of its international payments business in 2019.

PayU logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): PayU, India's leading online payments solution provider, today announced that it has doubled the volume of its international payments business in 2019. This growth has been witnessed across domains in both large enterprise businesses and SME businesses. Segments which showed the highest growth for large enterprise businesses on the PayU platform include travel (flights and hotels), e-commerce, food and subscriptions (primarily video streaming).

In the SME segment, the company has also witnessed 4X growth in the merchant base for its international payments business. It has helped SMEs across different categories including travel, education, e-commerce and technology realise their global aspirations by enabling local businesses to cater to international demand through seamless transactions. This remarkable feat has been achieved through infrastructural changes as well as offering personalized solutions to merchants. PayU has enhanced risk engine capabilities which lead to a higher success rate, boosting merchant and customer confidence. It has invested time in creating personalized solutions for merchants, including meeting with them to educate and sensitize them on fraud and risk scenarios.

It provided a dedicated dashboard on which merchants were able to monitor all transactions and history on one centralised platform, making it a seamless experience. The company offers real-time currency conversion and settlement in INR at competitive rates. All these measures made international payments seamless for PayU's top transacting merchants. The end customers were also given facilities such as the option to pay in local currencies (in all major currencies) and automating payments for recurring transactions. "We are very pleased with such aggressive growth in our international payments business despite the overall global economic slowdown. PayU leverages state-of-the-art 'API first' design and a single integration to address challenges in international payments, providing merchants access to more than 2.3 billion potential new customers in major high growth markets," said Gurjodhpal Singh, Senior Vice President, Growth Initiatives - PayU India.

"Building on the existing success, we are targeting a 5X growth in international payments business over the next year, with SME's continuing to be our major focus area in driving this growth. Various innovations including the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning-based risk monitoring for fraud detection and security will power our growth," Singh added. "It's been a pleasure working with PayU for collecting international payments on our website with effective risk management on international payments offering. PayU has advanced fraud monitoring tools and a dedicated team that caters to the fraud-related queries with real-time updates. Also, we receive timely assistance on our queries around the decline in the transaction through the dashboard," said Nitin Mehra, e-commerce manager, Ethos Watches.

"PayU has made it seamless for our international customers to buy beautiful Made in India leather bags directly from our webstore. The transaction speed and success rates are encouraging and have helped us feel confident in servicing customers worldwide. We've seen a doubling of our overseas conversions since we started working with PayU," said Smriti Sain, proprietor of Chiaroscuro from New Delhi. "Their customer services are ever available, fast and very helpful and as a merchant, this is all the support we need," Sain added.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

