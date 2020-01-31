Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doubtnut raises USD 15 mn in funding led by Tencent

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 13:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 13:27 IST
Doubtnut raises USD 15 mn in funding led by Tencent

Edu-tech platform Doubtnut on Friday said it has raised USD 15 million (about Rs 107 crore) in a funding round led by Tencent. The series A round also saw participation from existing investors, Omidyar Network India, AET, Japan and Ankit Nagori (former Flipkart executive) along with Sequoia Capital India, a statement said.

Doubtnut, which has over 1.2 million daily users, had raised pre-series A funding in March last year led by Surge (Sequoia Capital India's programme), Waterbridge Ventures, Omidyar Network India and AET, Japan, it added. "Doubtnut will use the funds to widen its pan-India distribution, build on its content repository to cater to a fast expanding target group, invest in strengthening its technology stack and scaling its team," it said.

Set up in October 2017 by Tanushree Nagori and Aditya Shankar, Doubtnut currently caters to K-12, IIT JEE and NEET students. It offers a multi-lingual online learning platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, and provides video-based solutions in response to students' queries. Students have to send a photograph of the question they want to solve, and Doubtnut app provides a video of the solution while simultaneously suggesting other concept videos to help students learn the topic better. The app can read questions in 11 Indian languages.

The company has over 13 million monthly active users across several platforms (web, app, Youtube and Whatsapp). It said it has witnessed 30X growth in its daily active users since March 2019. "...despite a massive growth in our user base, there is still a significant target audience that is yet to be tapped. We aim to use technology to provide a democratic, comprehensive and easily accessible education solution to all students - in the language and manner that they best understand," Doubnut co-founder Nagori said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India vs New Zealand

Scoreboard from the fourth T20 International between India and New Zealand here on Friday. India inningsLokesh Rahul c Santner b Ish Sodhi 39 Sanju Samson c Santner b Kuggeleijn 8Virat Kohli c Santner b Bennett 11 Shreyas Iyer c Seifert b I...

UPDATE 1-Pompeo pledges support for Ukraine as impeachment trial rumbles

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo underscored Washingtons support for Ukraine on a visit to Kiev on Friday, as both countries sought to smooth over relations buffeted by the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Ukraine was thrust ...

India needs USD 1.4 tn infra spend in 2020-25 to become a USD 5 tn economy: Survey

To prevent lack of infrastructure becoming a binding constraint on the growth of Indian economy that aspires to become a USD 5 trillion by 2024-25, the country needs to spend about USD 1.4 trillion on infrastructure, the Economic Survey sai...

India produced 64.3 MT crude steel in Apr-Oct FY'20: Survey

India produced 64.3 million tonne MT of crude steel and 59.73 MT of finished steel during April-October, 2019-20, said the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday. The Survey also noted that the steel sector achieved a growth of 5.2 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020