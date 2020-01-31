Left Menu
Consequential train accidents decreased in 2018-19: Survey

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 17:15 IST
Stating that steps are being taken on a regular basis to prevent rail accidents, the Economic Survey on Friday said consequential train accidents registered a decline in 2018-19. It said number of consequential train accidents decreased to 59 in 2018-19, compared with 73 in the previous year. In 2019-20 (April-October 2019), 41 consequential train accidents took place.

"Safety is accorded the highest priority by Indian Railways and steps are being undertaken on a continuous basis to prevent accidents and to enhance safety of the passengers," according to the Economic Survey 2019-20 tabled in Parliament. The Indian Railways with over 68,000 route-kilometres is the third-largest network in the world under single management.

During 2018-19, the Indian Railways carried 120 crore tonnes of freight and 840 crore passengers, making it the world's largest passenger carrier and fourth-largest freight carrier. Revenue earning freight loading by Indian Railways in 2018-19 was 12,215 lakh tonnes as against 11,596 lakh tonnes during 2017-18, registering a rise of 5.34 per cent.

Passengers originating stood at 84,390 lakh in 2018-19 as compared to 82,858 lakh in 2017-18, registering an increase of 1.85 per cent in 2018-19 over the previous year. Indian Railways cover over 8,700 stations and carry around 230 lakh passengers daily with clientele of varied socio-economic backgrounds.

Cleanliness is a continuous process and every endeavour is made to keep the stations and coaches in properly maintained and clean condition, the survey said. Special cleanliness campaigns under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan were launched by the Indian Railways on October 2, 2014.

"Regular intensive campaigns/drives have been organised since then by the Indian Railways with the sole objective to achieve significant and sustainable improvements in cleanliness standards," it said. Modernisation or upgradation of railway stations in Indian Railways is a continuous process, the Survey said adding that 1,253 stations have been identified for development under Adarsh Station Scheme and are planned to be developed by 2019-20.

A dedicated special purpose vehicle, Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) Ltd, has been set up to carry out modernisation of railway stations. IRSDC is working on modernisation of many stations on the public-private partnership mode.

