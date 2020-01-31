Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Caterpillar's earnings add to industrial gloom

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 23:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 22:04 IST
UPDATE 4-Caterpillar's earnings add to industrial gloom
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Caterpillar Inc on Friday forecast worse-than-expected earnings for this year after reporting lower sales across all three primary segments in the last quarter, offering further evidence of strains in the U.S. industrial economy. The world's biggest construction and mining equipment maker said it expects adjusted profit in 2020 in the range of $8.50 to $10 per share on the back of a further decline in equipment sales. The forecast is lower than $11.06 per share last year and below the average analyst estimate of $10.63 per share.

The Deerfield, the Illinois-based company, considered a bellwether for economic activity, has been buffeted by the prolonged U.S.-China trade war that has made its customers wary of committing to large capital expenditures, hitting its sales and forcing production cuts. With customers hesitant to spend on new equipment, it expects as much as a $1.5-billion reduction in dealer inventories this year.

Its shares were last down about 1.6% at $133.15, weighing on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Caterpillar's earnings come a day after the world's largest package delivery company, United Parcel Service Inc, forecast 2020 profit below estimates, citing global trade weakness and a slump in domestic industrial production.

The tit-for-tat tariff war between the world's two largest economies dragged down global growth last year to the lowest level since the global financial crisis. In the United States, it drove the manufacturing economy into a recession. The heavy equipment maker said retail demand for construction machines has softened in North America - its biggest market. It expects spending on both residential and non-residential construction to decline this year. Mining equipment sales, however, are projected to see a gradual recovery.

Sales in China were up in the quarter through December and are estimated to be flat to down 5% in 2020. But the outbreak of coronavirus could change those estimates. The world's second-largest economy accounts for up to 10% of Caterpillar's sales. Chief Financial Officer Andrew Bonfield told Reuters that while none of the company's manufacturing facilities is in the worst-affected province, the outbreak has delayed the reopening of many of its facilities after the Chinese New Year by a week.

He said the company is monitoring the "very fluid" situation. To dampen the impact of economic swings, Caterpillar is focusing on shortening lead times and boosting the share of its more profitable and less cyclical services and parts business in overall revenues.

It is also trying to keep a lid on costs. That helped improve the operating profit margin in the last quarter despite lower sales. The company spent $6.2 billion on share buybacks and dividends last year. In contrast, capital expenditure was just $1.1 billion, which is forecast to rise to $1.2 billion this year.

At the end of 2019, it had a cash balance of $8.3 billion. Lower tax rates helped the company post quarterly adjusted profit of $2.63 per share, higher than Wall Street's estimates and above $2.55 per share last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Wreckage of ship tied to Bermuda Triangle found off Florida

St Augustine US, Jan 31 AP Scientists have found the wreckage of a cargo steamship that became associated with the Bermuda Triangle when it disappeared in 1925 off the Atlantic Coast of Florida. The 250-foot 76-meters SS Cotopaxi was sailin...

President to inaugurate 34th Surajkund International Crafts Fair

President Ram Nath Kovind will on Saturday inaugurate the 34th Surajkund International Crafts Fair in Haryanas Faridabad district, an official said on Friday. Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya will preside over the inauguration ceremony...

WHO praised China's handling of coronavirus outbreak: Chinese Envoy

Chinas Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, on Friday said that the World Health Organisation WHO has praised Chinas efficiency in detecting the coronavirus outbreak, isolating the virus and supporting other countries in the situation. As the ...

ANALYSIS-Will Brexit distract Britain from net-zero emissions goal?

Clarifies the affiliation of Alyssa Gilbert in the penultimate paragraph by removing the word Research. By Sonia ElksLONDON, Jan 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As Britain leaves the European Union on Friday and starts work to rewrite its r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020