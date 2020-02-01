Budget has nothing for Maharashtra, says ruling alliance

The ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress on Saturday termed as "disappointing" the Union budget, claiming that it did not offer much to the "highest tax-payers" Mumbai and Maharashtra. Opposition BJP in Maharashtra hailed the Budget 2020- 21, saying it strengthens the economy and makes provision for the welfare of all.

"The budget has left Maharashtra and Mumbai the most disappointed. Mumbai gives highest tax, Maharashtra gives highest tax to the Centre, but they were completely ignored," Revenue Minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat told reporters here. The budget presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was "old wine in new bottle", he said.

Thorat also questioned the Union government's claim that farmers' income would be doubled by 2022. The agricultural growth rate should be 11 per cent to achieve this goal, while the current rate is not moving beyond 2 per cent, the Congress leader said.

NCP MP Supriya Sule said, "Sensex plunged when the budget was being presented in the House. It shows the budget makes no sense." The Budget has introduced new slabs and reduced the income tax rate for different slabs for individual income of up to Rs 15 lakh per annum, if a taxpayer opts for foregoing exemptions and deductions. Referring to it, Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said there was no clarity about the option offered.

"Who would not like to get a tax benefit? If a person is investing in LIC or mediclaim, why would the person not opt for tax benefit? People basically make these investments for tax benefit apart from getting insurance (cover). So there is no clarity on this," she said. The Sena leader also expressed concern over "closing down" of government-owned enterprises like Air India.

"It is a major drawback. Plus, they are banking completely on LIC. Almost 290 million people invest in LIC. That means the government is eying public money," she added.

Water Resources Minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil said the budget offers nothing to give a momentum to the economy. "Farmers too have got nothing from the budget...the budget is mere 'jumlebaazi' (gimmick)," the former Maharashtra finance minister said.

NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase accused the government of "over-commitment and under-delivery" leading to loss of faith of investors, industry and consumers. Tapase said the current gross GDP figures do not support the government's claim about the target of USD 5 trillion economy.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan said the budget ignores the burning issue of unemployment and the Union government was making no effort to increase purchasing power of the poor and middle classes. BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed the budget as "progressive and reform-oriented", saying it lays the foundation of a "new India".

"The 2020 #JanJanKaBudget lays the foundation for the journey of Bharat to Navbharat in this new decade, of an even more developed and modern India with a greater speed ! Kisan Rail, Krishi UDAN are path breaking steps for our farmers and will fulfill the ASPIRATIONS of INDIA!" Fadnavis tweeted. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said the budget takes care of all sections of society including farmers, women, the youth, tribals, traders, employed and others in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sab Ka Sath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Vishwas' (inclusive growth with the trust of all) slogan..

