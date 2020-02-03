Left Menu
HCL Technologies to enter Sri Lanka, to set up global delivery center in Colombo

IT major HCL Technologies on Monday said it has entered into a pact with Sri Lanka's Board of Investment for setting up of a global delivery Centre in Colombo. Marking its presence within the region, HCL Technologies (HCL) aims at boosting employment, providing resources and skilling the local talent to serve its global clients, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Collaborating with the BOI of Sri Lanka, HCL's local entity – HCL Technologies Lanka (Private) Limited will implement its 'Work Integrated Education Program' to foster growth by actively cooperating with local Information and communications technology (ICT) and engineering institutions to develop and train the island's talent pool. Through this delivery center in Colombo, global clients will be provided with valuable services in the areas comprising of Applications & System Integration Services, Infrastructure Services and Digital Process Operations.

"We are very happy with the progressive policies this country has and thus, we are fully prepared and committed to bring in new opportunities for the local workforce and creating ever-lasting partnerships within the region," said Corporate Vice President of HCL Technologies, Srimathi Shivashankar. A key part of HCL's business and development strategy in Sri Lanka will be to generate local employment and provide the right skilling programmes that will augment the growth of the knowledge services industry in the island, the filing said.

Director General of the Board of Investment (BOI) of Sri Lanka, Champika Malalgoda said :"HCL Technologies has the resources that will enhance and empower our local IT talent to achieve the national goals set out for the sector. We are delighted with this opportunity and look forward to a longstanding partnership."

