BSE’s RFQ platform for debt securities goes live

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 13:56 IST
  • Created: 03-02-2020 13:42 IST
Leading stock exchange BSE on Monday activated its Request for Quote Platform (RFQ) that enables trade execution and settlement in debt securities. The bourse has received market regulator Sebi's approval to launch RFQ in debt securities from February 3, it said in a statement.

The new electronic platform would offer better features and flexibility than over-the-counter (OTC) markets and will offer a lot more transparency and better efficiency. RFQ will be part of BSE's existing reporting and settlement platform, NDS-RST, for corporate debt securities, the exchange noted. The list of eligible securities includes corporate bonds, securitized debt instruments, municipal debt securities, government securities, state development loans, treasury bills, commercial papers and certificates of deposit or any other security as specified by the exchange from time to time.

Also, the platform includes an easy registration process, role-based user management, and counterparty-based risk management features. Besides, NSE's RFQ will be launched by Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi on Tuesday, February 4.

