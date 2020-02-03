Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 14:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 14:06 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of deaths in China from the newly identified virus, which emerged in Wuhan city in the central province of Hubei in December, has risen to 361, as of Sunday, up 57 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said. Here are the latest developments:

* The total number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China rose to 361 as of Sunday, up 57 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said. * The number of new confirmed infections in China rose by 2,829 on Sunday, bringing the total to 17,205.

* At least another 171 cases have been reported in Australia, Britain, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Russia, Spain, Thailand, the United States and 14 other countries and regions outside mainland China. * The first death outside of China was reported on Sunday - a 44-year-old Chinese man who died in the Philippines after traveling there from Wuhan.

* Investors erased $393 billion from China's benchmark stock index on Monday, sold the yuan and dumped commodities as fears about the virus and its economic impact drove selling on the first day of trade in China since the Lunar New Year. * China's central bank said it will inject 1.2 trillion yuan ($173.81 billion) worth of liquidity into the markets via reverse repo operations on Monday, after promising to provide monetary and credit support to companies struggling due to the virus.

* Independent refineries in China's eastern Shandong province, who collectively import about a fifth of the country's crude, have slashed output by 30% to 50% in just over a week as the outbreak hit fuel demand and distribution, executives and analysts said. * Chinese data suggest the virus is less deadly than the 2002-03 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 800 people of the some 8,000 it infected.

* The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. * The United States, Germany, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, and South Korea have recorded person-to-person transmission infections, suggesting greater potential for spreading.

* China's central city of Wuhan and the surrounding province of Hubei - the center of the epidemic - are under a virtual quarantine. * The United States, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, and Vietnam are among countries that have denied entry to foreign nationals who have recently been in China.

* Apple Inc said on Saturday it would close all its stores and offices in China until Feb. 9. Walmart Inc, Sweden's IKEA and other companies have restricted travel and operations. * China Evergrande Group, the nation's third-largest property developer, said in an internal note it would extend its Lunar New Year holiday to Feb. 16, and suspend construction work at all of its 1,246 sites until Feb. 20.

* Global airlines have suspended or scaled back direct flights to China's major cities. * Countries including Russia, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the United States are working to evacuate citizens from Wuhan or have already done so.

* China's two entertainment industry associations have asked studios and actors to halt filming activity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Oil falls as coronavirus hits Chinese crude demand

Oil prices fell on Monday to their lowest in more than a year, dragged down by worries about lower demand in top crude importer China after a new coronavirus outbreak spread from there to around 20 other countries.Brent crude was at 56.26 a...

Calm demeanour helped Dhoni become India's best captain: Rohit

Mahendra Singh Dhonis calm demeanour under pressure has helped him emerge as Indias most successful captain and a role model for youngsters, feels swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma. Dhoni had led India to victory in the inaugural T20 World ...

I don't think you can come back from anywhere if you have not played for so long: Kapil on Dhoni

Legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev on Monday raised fresh doubts over Mahendra Singh Dhonis future in international cricket, saying I dont think you can come back from anywhere after not playing for so long. The two-time World Cup winning capt...

Russia to deport foreigners with virus: PM

Moscow, Feb 3 AFP Russia plans to deport foreigners diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Monday, as the government postponed an investment forum over the deadly infection. Now its been added to the lis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020