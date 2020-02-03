Left Menu
TVS Motor Company completes BS-VI transition; registers sales of 2,34,920 units in January 2020

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 2,34,920 units in January 2020 as against sales of 2,82,630 units in the month of January 2019.

TVS Motor Company. Image Credit: ANI

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered sales of 2,34,920 units in January 2020 as against sales of 2,82,630 units in the month of January 2019. In a planned and systematic manner, the Company has completely transitioned production to BS-VI vehicles for the domestic market.

The 2020 range of BS-VI TVS vehicles are equipped with improved fuel economy, 90 per cent reduction in emission, enhanced driveability in all conditions and many first in class features. Equipped with RTFi and ETFi technology, these BS-VI vehicles offer enhanced connectivity, along with first in segment GTT - Glide through traffic capability and LED headlamp among others.

Two-Wheeler Total two-wheelers registered sales of 2,20,439 units in January 2020 as against sales of 2,69,277 units in January 2019. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 1,63,007 units in January 2020 as against sales of 2,28,654 units in January 2019.

Motorcycle registered sales of 94,367 units in January 2020 as against sales of 1,11,253 units in January 2019. Scooter sales of the Company registered sales of 72,383 units in January 2020 as against sales of 85,299 units in January 2019. Exports

The Company's total exports grew by 34 per cent from 52,650 units registered in the month of January 2019 to 70,784 units in January 2020. Two-wheeler exports grew by 41 per cent increasing from 40,623 units in January 2019 to 57,432 units in January 2020. Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company grew by 8 per cent increasing from 13,353 units in January 2019 to 14,481 units registered in January 2020. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

