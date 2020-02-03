Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-European shares recover from dismal week, FTSE weathers Johnson's tough Brexit terms

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 22:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 22:52 IST
UPDATE 2-European shares recover from dismal week, FTSE weathers Johnson's tough Brexit terms

A multi-billion euro merger and encouraging manufacturing data helped European shares close conformably higher on Monday after their worst week in six months amid jitters over the economic fallout from a virus outbreak in China.

In London, after Britain officially exited the European Union on Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out tough terms for Brexit talks, rekindling fears Britain would reach the end of an 11-month transition period without agreeing a trade deal. Internationally focused companies on London's blue-chip index benefited as the hard Brexit talk pummelled the pound. The FTSE 100 ended 0.6% higher.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index built on its gains to close up 0.3% with shares of French payments services provider Ingenico Group topping the index. Ingenico surged 17.2% after peer Worldline agreed to buy the company for 7.8 billion euro ($8.7 billion). Shares of smaller rival Nexi also rallied amid talk of more sector consolidation, taking the tech sector up 1.6%, the most among European sub-sectors.

European travel and leisure stocks, which have been among the worst hit by uncertainty over China, rebounded 0.3% as budget airline Ryanair led gains after it swung to a profit in the third quarter. Further boosting sentiment, a survey on Monday showed euro zone factory activity contracted again in January but did so at its shallowest rate since mid-2019, suggesting the worst may be over for the bloc's battered manufacturing industry.

With investors also taking heart from similar data buoying Wall Street, the STOXX 600 recovered from a 3% slump last week when the World Health Organization declared the virus outbreak in China a global emergency. The virus has claimed 361 lives within China so far. "There is still some optimism that for the most part (the outbreak) is contained within China, and in addition investors are appreciating slightly better than expected PMI data which highlighted that we are seeing some signs that Europe might be turning the corner," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda New York.

Oil and gas stocks were the worst performers for the day as worries over demand in China continued to erode oil prices. Basic resources stocks, which consist of several China-focused miners, also dropped. Mining heavyweights BHP Group and Glencore shed about 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively.

German medical technology firm Siemens Healthineers was among the worst performers on the STOXX 600 after it reported disappointing first-quarter results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Israel and Sudan will push to normalise relations - Israeli officials

Israel and Sudan have agreed to move towards forging normal relations for the first time, Israeli officials said on Monday after the leaders of the two former foes met in Uganda.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks with Abde...

Employees protest against Centre's move to sell equity shares of LIC

Several employees of Life Insurance Corporation LIC staged a protest outside their office here on Monday against the governments decision to sell a part of its holding by initial public offering IPO. They have also announced a one-hour prot...

SC seeks Centre, state govts' reply on plea to regulate blood banks

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from Centre and all the state governments on a plea seeking direction to strengthen and regulate blood banks and blood storage units across the country. The division bench of Justices Rohinton F N...

Mamata targets Yogi over 'goli' remark, tells BJP to avoid playing communal card

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditynath for speaking the language of goli bullets and suggested that BJP leaders who hold constitutional positions should demand votes on the b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020