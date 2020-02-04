Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyundai suspends production line over China outbreak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 09:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 09:50 IST
Hyundai suspends production line over China outbreak
Image Credit: Flickr

South Korea's largest automaker Hyundai Motor halted operations at one of its assembly lines on Tuesday because of a lack of parts due to the coronavirus outbreak in China and is reviewing a wider suspension, a company spokeswoman said. The global car industry operates on tight supply lines and was thrown into turmoil when Japan's Fukushima earthquake and tsunami in 2011 knocked out a Renesas Electronics factory producing a vital and widely used computer chip.

The virus outbreak in China had disrupted wiring component procurement, a Hyundai spokeswoman said. "For now, the production line for the Genesis sedans at the Number 5 plant in Ulsan has been temporarily suspended," she said.

She could not estimate when production might resume and added the company was discussing possible suspensions of operations at more plants with its labour union. "The situation doesn't look good," she said.

The deadly virus that first appeared in the central Chinese city of Wuhan -- a centre for the auto industry in the world's second-largest economy -- has resulted in 425 deaths and spread to more than 20 other countries. It has prompted widespread business shutdowns in China and airlines around the world have cancelled flights, raising concerns about the hit to China's economy and beyond.

Hyundai has seven domestic plants and several overseas, including some in China. Tuesday's move comes after the carmaker cancelled overtime factory hours at the weekend to produce its flagship Palisade sport utility vehicle, although production of those resumed on Monday.

Markets have struggled in recent days as the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency over the virus, with analysts concerned about its impact on world economic growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Huawei Band 4, the Mi Band 4 Killer will be Available Exclusively on Flipkart

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir The Huawei Band 4 will be exclusively available on Flipkart The Huawei Band 4 integrates cutting-edge functions like large colour screen, over 66 colourful watch faces, all-day heart rate monitoring, sle...

Taiwan calls China 'vile' for restricting island's access to WHO on coronavirus

Taiwans foreign ministry said on Tuesday China is vile for restricting the islands access to WHO during the coronavirus outbreak, adding to tensions with Beijing over the growing health crisis.China, where the outbreak began, said on Monday...

China opens virus hospital built from scratch in under two weeks

Coronavirus patients arrived on Tuesday at a Chinese field hospital built from scratch in under two weeks at the frontline of the outbreak, state media said, following a round-the-clock construction marathon that became a national social me...

Big FM and HDFC ERGO General Insurance Launch 'High Beam - Not Ok Please’ Campaign

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirBIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country, in association with HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, Indias third-largest non-life insurance provider in the private sector, today announced t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020