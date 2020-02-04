Cottonseed oil cake futures jump on robust demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Tuesday jumped by Rs 4 to Rs 1,757 per quintal in futures trade due to the accumulation of positions amid an upbeat trend in the spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake contracts for February delivery rose by Rs 4, or 0.23 percent, to Rs 1,757 per quintal in 48,050 lots.

Cottonseed oil cake contracts for March gained Rs 6, or 0.34 percent, to Rs 1,777 per quintal in 64,650 lots. Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

