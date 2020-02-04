Manipal Hospitals Bangalore, highest referral centre in South East Asia for HIPEC & PIPAC, pledges for cancer-free future

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): Manipal Hospitals, foremost multi-specialty healthcare provider committed to clinical excellence and patient care, pledged for a cancer-free society on 'World Cancer Day.' Ganavi Laxman, a Kannada actress graced the occasion to lend her support for this initiative.

A team of doctors led by Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals, Dr Somashekhar SP, MBBS, MS, MCh (Onco), FRCS. Edinburgh, Chairman and HOD Surgical Oncology-MHEPL, Consultant Surgical and Gynec, Onco and Robotic Surgeon, HIPEC Super Specialist, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Center emphasized the need to raise awareness on cancer and early screening to detect and defeat cancer. Cancer is a disease caused primarily due to environmental and genetic factors. It can affect almost any part of the body. According to the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR), an estimated number of around 2.25 million people are living with cancer.

"The alarming statistics of cancer is the cause of great concern globally. Lack of awareness, delayed diagnosis and often denial and ignorance are the primary culprits. Management of cancer is the key and this can be achieved through world-class treatment," said Dr H Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals, while speaking on the occasion. "Fortunately, at Manipal Hospitals, we invest in the latest technology in terms of treatment and create opportunities to make them accessible to public thereby reducing the burden of transportation. In fact, we have been supporting the cause of cancer awareness for years now with various initiatives," mentioned Dr Ballal.

"Therefore, curing cancer through Hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC) and Pressurized Intraperitoneal Aerosol Chemotherapy (PIPAC) is providing a ray of hope to people battling cancer. We have the expertise to handle the most challenging and complex cases thus facilitating better patient outcomes and even curbing reoccurrences of cancer," added Dr Ballal. "Cancer is indeed deadly and very traumatizing. However, we can overcome it by adopting a positive attitude and healthy lifestyle. It is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle and avoid consumption of tobacco and alcohol," said Ganavi Laxman, Kannada actress, while sharing her thoughts on the occasion.

"However, there is a need for creating awareness on cancer, early detection and working towards preventing the disease. I am glad to be a part of this initiative by Manipal Hospitals where I can encourage people and contribute towards the cause to some extent," she added. "Significant proportion of cancers can be cured by surgery, radiotherapy or chemotherapy and immunotherapy, especially if they are detected early," said Dr Somashekhar S.P, MBBS, MS, MCh (Onco), FRCS. Edinburgh, Chairman and HOD Surgical Oncology-MHEPL, Consultant, Surgical and Gynec, Onco and Surgeon, HIPEC Super Specialist, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Center, while elaborating on Immunotherapy and HIPEC and PIPEC.

"However, with advancements in cancer treatments like Hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC) and Pressurized Intraperitoneal Aerosol Chemotherapy (PIPAC), the burden of cancer care has reduced," said Dr Somashekhar "In fact, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Center at Manipal Hospital is the referral Center for HIPEC and PIPAC across South East Asia and India for advanced ovarian cancer and GI peritoneal cancers and highest number of HIPEC and PIPAC in entire Asia are done here. Both the techniques have great advantages like reducing chemotherapy side effects, improving chemotherapy absorption and susceptibility of cancer cells and so on," mentioned Dr Somashekhar

"Cytoreductive Surgery (CRS) refers to the aggressive surgery that entails the removal of all visible tumours present throughout the peritoneal surfaces. It lasts for six to eight hours and involves a number of complicated surgical procedures that can be accomplished only by skilled surgeons in every attempt to remove all visible tumours in the peritoneal cavity," further said Dr Somashekhar. "Hyperthermic Intraoperative Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC) refers to the intraoperative administration of heated chemotherapy fluid into the peritoneal cavity immediately after CRS is completed. Pressurized Intra Peritoneal Aerosol Chemotherapy (PIPAC) is the newest method of giving chemotherapy to patients with peritoneal carcinomatosis," further added Dr Somashekhar.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.