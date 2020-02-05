Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air cargo carriers say China demand weak despite drastic freight capacity cuts on passenger planes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Montreal
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 08:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 08:33 IST
Air cargo carriers say China demand weak despite drastic freight capacity cuts on passenger planes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Major air cargo carriers said they have no immediate plans to add China flights to replace the capacity lost amid steep cuts to passenger travel due to the coronavirus, as many factories have remained shut down after the Lunar New Year. Aviation data firm OAG said there would be more than 25,000 fewer flights operated to, from and within China this week compared with two weeks ago, with 30 airlines halting services.

About half of the air cargo carried globally is in the belly of passenger jets rather than in dedicated freighters, and the flight cuts have made the Chinese market more dependent on freight haulers. But a spokesman for Germany's Lufthansa Cargo said it had reduced its flying schedule, in part to allow pilots to spend the night in Novosibirsk, Russia, rather than in China. Demand from China to Germany fell because of the production shutdown, the spokesman said.

The Lunar New Year holiday has been effectively extended by 10 days in many parts of China, including powerhouse regions such as Shandong province and the cities of Suzhou and Shanghai. The shutdown represents a fresh challenge to an air freight market that was already weak before the coronavirus epidemic. Global demand fell year-on-year for 13 consecutive months through November 2019 amid slowing economic growth and the U.S.-China trade war, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

"If you're ordering people to stay in their houses it's difficult to keep factories running," Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska said. "Many supply chains are essentially halted, so there's nothing to transport." Air cargo represents less than 1% of global trade by tonnage. But that amounts to about $6 trillion worth of goods every year - more than 35% of global trade by value, according to data from Boeing Co, the biggest manufacturer of freighters.

Korean Air Lines Co Ltd said a fall in Chinese events and meetings due to the coronavirus and related storage and transportation shortages had led to a decline in fresh food shipments, such as lobster and salmon. "On the other hand, Chinese transport and request of medical supplies such as masks and cleaning agents is increasing," the airline said in a statement. A spokeswoman at Japanese airline ANA Holdings Inc also reported rising demand for medical supplies such as surgical masks although shipments of other goods had been delayed.

Once most Chinese factories resume production, dedicated cargo carriers like United Parcel Service Inc, FedEx Corp and DHL are likely to be the biggest beneficiaries of any surge in demand, said Helane Becker, an analyst at Cowen. "Obviously the lack of belly space means everything goes on main deck," she said, in reference to how cargo is carried in passenger planes compared with freighter aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US has moved forward at an unimaginable pace: Trump

Headed into the election year, President Donald Trump told lawmakers that in three years of his presidency, the US has moved forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago. Making a strong pitch for his re-election and confid...

Indo-US trade deal likely during Trump's India visit

India and the US are set to seal a trade deal during President Donald Trumps planned visit to India in the last week of this month, multiple sources said. Trade officials of India and the US are giving final touches to the deal expected to ...

Reports: Dodgers to acquire Betts, Price from Red Sox

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to acquire stars Mookie Betts and David Price from Boston Red Sox, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday night. Outfielder Alex Verdugo would head to Boston in the deal that also reportedly would include th...

Holding elections to be crucial step for reuniting Palestinian people: UN chief

Resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is key to sustainable peace in the Middle East, the UN chief said on Tuesday, maintaining that the lack of any progress only furthers radicalization across the region.Antnio Guterres told the Commi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020