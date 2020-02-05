HAL, IAI and DTL form strategic collaboration for UAVs

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Dynamatic Technologies Ltd (DTL) on Wednesday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding for manufacturing and marketing of IAI's unmanned ariel vehicles (UAVs) to Indian potential customers. The pact was signed here on the opening day of DefExpo 2020. The potential customers include defence forces, paramilitary forces and central armed police forces.

UAVs are playing a significant role in wars and other tactical missions such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. In the coming years, defence forces are likely to induct a large number of UAVs to meet such requirements. HAL said it has the capability and infrastructure to manufacture world-class and battle-proven UAVs. IAI as the design authority, HAL as the principal contractor and DTL as the principle sub-contractor will complement each other to provide 'Make-in-India' UAVs to defence forces.

"The collaboration will provide an excellent opportunity to HAL to expand its product offerings to defence customers, absorb critical technologies and strengthen the aerospace ecosystem in the country, especially for UAVs," said Chairman and Managing Director R Madhavan. "This partnership will be the first in country to manufacture IAI-designed UAVs in India like short-range tactical-class having long endurance. This collaboration will enhance technology sharing and business partnership between India and Israel," he said in a statement. (ANI)

