Left Menu
Development News Edition

HAL, IAI and DTL form strategic collaboration for UAVs

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Dynamatic Technologies Ltd (DTL) on Wednesday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding for manufacturing and marketing of IAI's unmanned ariel vehicles (UAVs) to Indian potential customers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 13:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 13:00 IST
HAL, IAI and DTL form strategic collaboration for UAVs
The collaboration will strengthen India's aerospace ecosystem. Image Credit: ANI

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Dynamatic Technologies Ltd (DTL) on Wednesday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding for manufacturing and marketing of IAI's unmanned ariel vehicles (UAVs) to Indian potential customers. The pact was signed here on the opening day of DefExpo 2020. The potential customers include defence forces, paramilitary forces and central armed police forces.

UAVs are playing a significant role in wars and other tactical missions such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. In the coming years, defence forces are likely to induct a large number of UAVs to meet such requirements. HAL said it has the capability and infrastructure to manufacture world-class and battle-proven UAVs. IAI as the design authority, HAL as the principal contractor and DTL as the principle sub-contractor will complement each other to provide 'Make-in-India' UAVs to defence forces.

"The collaboration will provide an excellent opportunity to HAL to expand its product offerings to defence customers, absorb critical technologies and strengthen the aerospace ecosystem in the country, especially for UAVs," said Chairman and Managing Director R Madhavan. "This partnership will be the first in country to manufacture IAI-designed UAVs in India like short-range tactical-class having long endurance. This collaboration will enhance technology sharing and business partnership between India and Israel," he said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Kovalchuk, Canadiens survive Devils in shootout

Ilya Kovalchuk scored the game-winning goal in the second round of a shootout as the Montreal Canadiens overcame a three-goal deficit and bounced back from allowing the tying goal in the final seconds of regulation to edge the New Jersey De...

Beauvillier's OT goal lifts Isles over Stars

Anthony Beauvillier scored his second goal of the game with 208 left in overtime Tuesday night as the host New York Islanders rallied to beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 in Brooklyn, NY. Brock Nelson won a battle for the puck in the neutral zone a...

Modi arrives in Lucknow to inaugurate Defence Expo 2020 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Lucknow where he will preside over the inaugural ceremony of Defence Expo 2020. The Prime Minister was welcomed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben P...

UPDATE 1-Singapore business gathering linked to virus cases overseas

An international business gathering at a plush Singapore hotel has been linked to coronavirus cases reported in Malaysia and South Korea, evidence of human-to-human spread outside China that health authorities say is deeply concerning.Malay...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020