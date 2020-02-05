Big Bang Boom Solutions Wins Prestigious SKOCH Award

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

• Fastest growing startup in the defence sector wins the award for Personal Combat Armor

• Bags two prestigious wins in Defence India Startup Challenge from the Ministry of Defence under the aegis of iDex

India’s fastest growing startup in the defence sector, Big Bang Boom Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (BBBS) was accorded the prestigious SKOCH award. At a recently held glittering ceremony at New Delhi, Big Bang Boom Solutions was conferred the highest individual honour for Boron Nitrate Based Personal Hybrid Combat Armor.

Reacting on the felicitation, Praveen Dwarakanath, CEO, BBBS, said, “For a young firm like ours, it is indeed a matter of great pride and satisfaction to win the prestigious SKOCH award. The win is a testimony to the differentiated thinking, passion and commitment to excel which each member of BBB brings to the workplace every day. Not only are we humbled but spurred to scale new heights.”

The firm is well on its way to becoming the fastest growing startup in the defence arena. The journey began with a win in the MoD competition around See Through Armor, followed by another feather in the cap, Illegal Drones Defence System was also bagged by BBB. Two wins in iDex entitles BBB monetary grant from the MoD and a chance to exhibit their credentials to the armed forces.

Elaborating on next steps for BBBS, Dr. Shivaraman Ramaswamy, CTO, BBBS, said, “We have had a fantastic run thus far. We aim to consolidate our position by being the first company to bring in Artificial Intelligence for the defence sector. AI is here to stay and there is absolutely no reason why it cannot be applied to this sensitive area.”

“The fact that iDex competition saw over 800 applications for 15 specific challenges coming from the public over the various categories, is a testimony to the opportunity in this space. Being the only startup to have one won 2 challenges is a matter of great pride for us,” he further added.

About Big Bang Boom Solutions (BBB)

Big Bang Boom Solutions is India's fastest growing Startup in the Defence Sector. Founded by a couple of serial entrepreneurs who are comfortable in Deep Tech, it aims to co-create intellectual property that can reside within the borders of the country. The founders have great network in the research space which helps them develop technology that bolsters the capability of the Indian Armed Forces.

In addition to ‘Illegal Usage of Drones’ and the 'See Through Armor' challenge announced by the Ministry of Defence, the company is working on several high-end technologies including new materials in armor, drone technologies and Artificial Intelligence.

The company has also managed to setup channels for sales to friendly foreign nations.

About SKOCH Awards

SKOCH Award, instituted in 2003, is the highest civilian honour in the country conferred by an independent organisation. It recognises people, projects and institutions that go the extra mile to make India a better nation.

SKOCH Award covers the best of efforts in the area of digital, financial and social inclusion. It encompasses the best of governance, inclusive growth, excellence in technology and applications, change management, corporate leadership, corporate governance, citizen service delivery, capacity building, empowerment and other such softer issues that get normally lost in the glamour and glitz of industry sponsored or advertising focussed jamborees.

SKOCH Award comes with a backing of reputation of more than two decades. It is distinctive for its approach of selection of awardees, which is based on nomination, jury evaluation, presentation of shortlisted nominees, focus group discussions, interactions and peer evaluation.

The SKOCH Award not only acknowledges exceptional achievers – organisations and individuals – but also spurs institutional guidance and best practices in the industry.

Image: Praveen Dwarakanath, CEO, Big Bang Boom Solutions, Pvt. Ltd. (BBBS) was accorded the prestigious SKOCH award at New Delhi

