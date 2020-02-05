Sterling maintains some strength before UK services PMI

The pound was trading higher on Wednesday before key economic data were released, but it remained around the levels it fell to this week after Prime Minister Boris Johnson took a hard line on upcoming trade negotiations with the European Union.

Johnson said Britain would not adhere to EU rules and regulations, sending sterling to a six-week low on Tuesday. It rebounded after a better-than-expected construction survey. Traders will be watching the final reading of the UK services purchasing managers' index, which economists polled by Reuters expected would remain at 52.9 in January.

The pound was up 0.1% at $1.3043 and 0.2% higher versus the euro at 84.61 pence.

