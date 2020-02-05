UPDATE 1-Euro zone yields gain as investors see virus containment

Eurozone government bond yields rose on Wednesday as investors looked past the rising death toll from the coronavirus in China to focus on the possibility of more central bank stimulus. Global stock markets have rallied the past two days after Chinese authorities pumped in billions of dollars to cushion the blow from the virus outbreak.

China and other countries have imposed travel restrictions to try to contain a new virus that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, slamming the brakes on manufacturing and tourism in the world's second-largest economy. But many investors argue that any slowdown will be temporary and that Chinese policy steps will contain the fallout, giving reasons to remain optimistic about the growth outlook.

The 10-year German government bond yield rose as much as 4 basis points to -0.36%, its highest level since Jan. 29. Other core eurozone bond yields were also slightly between 2 and 4 basis points.

Mizuho analysts said that while plenty of investors remained ready to buy less risky assets, they did not see the German 10-year bond yield falling below the recent level of -0.44% "if pandemic fears do not grow and if more positive data emerges." Final eurozone purchasing managers index survey data came in slightly better than expected for January, adding to the positive mood.

Eurozone retail sales numbers for December, however, we're worse than expected. Analysts said that as well as the China virus, bond investors would be following employment data in the United States due out later.

"For today, the market focus in the rates universe will be on the ADP employment report, which should provide an initial indication of Friday's labor market report, and the ISM non-manufacturing index, which will be watched for a confirmation of the strong surprise in the ISM manufacturing index from the beginning of the week," Unicredit analysts said in a note. Yields in the eurozone periphery rose but not by as much as they did in countries with a higher credit rating. The Italian 10-year yield climbed less than 1 basis point to 0.952%.

Yields in Portugal and Spain were 1 to 2 basis points higher. After a busy few weeks for new eurozone government debt issuance, there was no new supply expected on Wednesday.

