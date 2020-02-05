Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Euro zone yields gain as investors see virus containment

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 18:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 17:50 IST
UPDATE 1-Euro zone yields gain as investors see virus containment
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Eurozone government bond yields rose on Wednesday as investors looked past the rising death toll from the coronavirus in China to focus on the possibility of more central bank stimulus. Global stock markets have rallied the past two days after Chinese authorities pumped in billions of dollars to cushion the blow from the virus outbreak.

China and other countries have imposed travel restrictions to try to contain a new virus that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, slamming the brakes on manufacturing and tourism in the world's second-largest economy. But many investors argue that any slowdown will be temporary and that Chinese policy steps will contain the fallout, giving reasons to remain optimistic about the growth outlook.

The 10-year German government bond yield rose as much as 4 basis points to -0.36%, its highest level since Jan. 29. Other core eurozone bond yields were also slightly between 2 and 4 basis points.

Mizuho analysts said that while plenty of investors remained ready to buy less risky assets, they did not see the German 10-year bond yield falling below the recent level of -0.44% "if pandemic fears do not grow and if more positive data emerges." Final eurozone purchasing managers index survey data came in slightly better than expected for January, adding to the positive mood.

Eurozone retail sales numbers for December, however, we're worse than expected. Analysts said that as well as the China virus, bond investors would be following employment data in the United States due out later.

"For today, the market focus in the rates universe will be on the ADP employment report, which should provide an initial indication of Friday's labor market report, and the ISM non-manufacturing index, which will be watched for a confirmation of the strong surprise in the ISM manufacturing index from the beginning of the week," Unicredit analysts said in a note. Yields in the eurozone periphery rose but not by as much as they did in countries with a higher credit rating. The Italian 10-year yield climbed less than 1 basis point to 0.952%.

Yields in Portugal and Spain were 1 to 2 basis points higher. After a busy few weeks for new eurozone government debt issuance, there was no new supply expected on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Going to take positives from defeat and bounce back: Shreyas Iyer

After facing a defeat at the hands of New Zealand, India batsman Shreyas Iyer said the team will take positives from the match and bounce back in the next games. We have got that confidence in our team and in ourselves that we are going to ...

India gains ground with sustained momentum for intellectual property

India has made a focused effort to support investments in innovation and creativity through increasingly robust intellectual property IP protection and enforcement, the US Chamber of Commerce Global Innovation Policy Centre GIPC said on Wed...

USD 118.3 bln received in remittances since 2018-19: Govt

An estimated 13.62 million Indian nationals are staying abroad and USD 118.3 billion has been received as remittances since April 2018 up to September last year, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. In a written reply to a qu...

Sonia Gandhi discharged from Ganga Ram Hospital

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was undergoing treatment for a stomach infection at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, was discharged on Wednesday, hospital authorities said. Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening.She has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020