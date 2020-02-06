Left Menu
Development News Edition

CDPQ, Piramal form USD 300 mn platform for private credit financing in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 13:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 13:49 IST
CDPQ, Piramal form USD 300 mn platform for private credit financing in India

Global institutional investor Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Piramal Asset Management Pvt Ltd on Thursday announced a platform of USD 300 million (over Rs 2,135 crore) for private credit financing opportunities in India. Piramal Asset Management Pvt Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises.

"CDPQ is contributing 75 per cent of the investment and Piramal will commit the remaining 25 per cent," CPDQ and Piramal said in a joint statement. The platform will offer private credit solutions to companies across various industries in India, including manufacturing, consumer, industrial, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, logistics, among others, it added.

The partnership is aligned with both CDPQ's investment strategy in a country with significant long-term economic growth potential and Piramal's direct lending strategy to mid-market companies and major corporations, the statement said. "We are excited to announce the launch of a structured credit platform with our long-term partner and marquee global investor, CDPQ. This partnership is yet another affirmation of the confidence that top-notch institutional global investors have in our track record and future growth trajectory," Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal said.

This platform aims to leverage the significant market opportunity for alternative pools of capital to provide valuable solutions in the private credit space, he added. Anita M George, executive vice-president and head of strategic partnerships, Growth Markets at CDPQ, said, "This is another opportunity for CDPQ to work with the best partners in a market where we see many possibilities over the long term."

CDPQ has been working with PEL since 2017, having recently invested USD 250 million in PEL's compulsory convertible debentures, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US expresses concern over religious freedom in India

The US has expressed concern over the current situation of religious freedom in India and raised the issue with Indian officials, a senior State Department official has said. The remarks came in the wake of widespread protests held across I...

UPDATE 2-High speed train derails in northern Italy, two drivers die

A high-speed train derailed in the northern Italian province of Lodi in the early hours of Thursday, killing its two drivers and interrupting traffic on the busy line between Milan and Bologna, officials said.Video from the scene showed tha...

WRAPUP 6-More virus cases on cruise ship off Japan; China death toll exceeds 500

Ten more people on a quarantined cruise liner in Japan have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday, as health experts stepped up efforts to find a vaccine for a disease that has provoked fears of a global pandemic.The d...

Flights resume at Istanbul airport after plane crash kills 3

Istanbul, Feb 6 AP Flights resumed Thursday at an Istanbul airport after a Turkish airliner skidded off a runway, killing three people and injuring 180 others. Sabiha Gokcen Airport restarted operations at around 4 a.m. 0100 GMT though dela...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020