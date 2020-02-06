Left Menu
Adani-Elbit JV expanding to export mini UAV systems

Adani Elbit Advanced Systems, a joint venture between Adani Defence & Aerospace and Elbit Systems of Israel, said on Thursday it has started exporting Hermes 900 unmanned aerial platform to international customers.

Hermes 900 is a combat-proven, multi-role unmanned platform with an endurance of 36 hours. Image Credit: ANI

Adani Elbit Advanced Systems, a joint venture between Adani Defence & Aerospace and Elbit Systems of Israel, said on Thursday it has started exporting Hermes 900 unmanned aerial platform to international customers. Hermes 900 is a combat-proven, multi-role unmanned platform with an endurance of 36 hours, payload capacity of 420 kg and altitude of over 32,000 feet with applications across civil, defence and homeland security.

The joint venture company had set up the first private UAV manufacturing complex at Adani Aerospace Park in Hyderabad to indigenise unmanned aerial platforms. The only Hermes 900 production facility outside Israel was inaugurated in December 2018. Adani Defence & Aerospace and Elbit have now decided to set up a design and development centre focusing on co-developing defence technologies aligned to the global requirements.

The design centre will facilitate job creation for highly-qualified research and development engineers to build products of tomorrow aligned to the needs of the armed forces. On the sidelines of DefExpo 2020, Adani-Elbit launched one of the largest export programmes for the production of hundreds of mini UAV systems for a global customer with complete platform production and integration from Hyderabad.

"Our enduring relationship with Adani Defence & Aerospace has shaped our joint vision to make India a global hub for manufacturing and exports of the unmanned platforms," said Elad Aharonson, Executive Vice President and General Manager for ISTAR Division of Elbit Systems. Ashish Rajvanshi, Head of Adani Defence & Aerospace, said: "Our vision is not limited to project-based collaboration with our partners but is about transforming the defence ecosystem in India through inclusive growth and collective contribution."

Adani-Elbit JV is well-positioned to deliver the full spectrum of unmanned platforms to Indian tri-services and allied forces, aligned to 'Make in India' requirements and international standards, he added. "Both the teams have identified critical programmes across the entire unmanned segment which will further facilitate job creation and in creating a vibrant technology and innovation hub in India," said Rajvanshi.

Adani Group is an integrated industrial conglomerate in India with six publicly traded companies with total revenues of 15 billion dollars and a market capitalisation of over 30 billion dollars. Elbit Systems is an international high-technology company engaged in a range of defence, homeland security and commercial programmes throughout the world.

