Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow ease from record highs after three-day rally

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 21:10 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow ease from record highs after three-day rally

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials indexes eased from their record highs on Thursday, as investors took a breather after a stellar run this week on waning worries about the economic damage from the coronavirus epidemic. Both indexes scaled new levels at the open as China said it would halve extra tariffs on some U.S. goods following hefty stimulus to support an economy hit by shutdowns and travel restrictions due to the virus outbreak.

"The fear investors had when the virus first started seems to have abated somewhat," said Rick Meckler, partner, Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey. A string of positive U.S. economic data have also helped mitigate worries, fueling a Wall Street rally this week. The Nasdaq hit a record high in the previous session and the benchmark S&P 500 is on pace for its best week in eight months.

However, the impact of the health emergency in China continued to show up in corporate reports. Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc flagged a potential threat to the mobile phone industry from the outbreak. Its shares fell 4%. At 10:18 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was nearly unchanged at 29,287.91, while the S&P 500 was up 4.86 points, or 0.15%, at 3,339.55. The Nasdaq Composite was up 27.17 points, or 0.29%, at 9,535.86.

Seven of the 11 major indexes were lower, led by a 0.8% fall for energy stocks. Breakfast cereal maker Kellogg Co tumbled 6.1% after it forecast full-year earnings well below market expectations.

Becton, Dickinson and Co dropped 11.2% after the medical technology company lowered its full-year revenue and profit forecasts. The stock was the biggest drag on the S&P 500. Philip Morris International Inc gained 4.4% after the Marlboro cigarettes maker topped quarterly profit estimates.

Twitter Inc gained about 15.5% after the micro-blogging platform touched $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time ever, beating analysts' estimates. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.20-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.16-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 55 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 81 new highs and 20 new lows. As the week draws to a close, investor attention will shift to the crucial U.S. jobs report on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

BJP forms committee for municipal polls

With an eye on the polls of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMC and other civic bodies of West Bengal, the BJPs state unit has formed a 57-member election committee, party leaders said. The elections to 107 civic bodies and the KMC, will...

Trump takes impeachment victory lap after 'terrible ordeal'

Washington, Feb 6 AFP President Donald Trump launched a post-impeachment victory lap Thursday, brandishing a newspaper with the giant headline ACQUITTAL on television, ahead of a White House address on his terrible ordeal. Cleared in the Se...

UK High Court dismisses India’s appeal in murder extradition case

The High Court in England on Thursday dismissed the Indian governments appeal for the extradition of a UK-based couple to face charges of murder of their adopted son in India. Arti Dhir and her husband Kaval Raijada are wanted in India for ...

United Breweries posts Q3 net profit at Rs 107 cr

United Breweries on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 107 crore for quarter ended on December 31, 2019, against Rs 109.48 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.Consolidated total income from operations of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020