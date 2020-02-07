Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks post worst week in 9 months as virus toll rises

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 13:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 13:40 IST
China stocks post worst week in 9 months as virus toll rises
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Chinese stocks eked out gains on Friday, although they suffered their worst weekly loss in nine months on concerns about an economic impact due to the rapidly-spreading coronavirus in China, which has killed over 630 people. ** The Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.3% at 2,875.96. For the week, it shed 3.4% after markets witnessed heavy selling on Monday when they reopened after the Lunar New Year break. ** China had extended the holiday period to contain the spread of the virus. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index ended flat and closed the week with losses of 2.6%. ** The CSI300, Shanghai and Shenzhen benchmarks have all recovered over half of their losses made on Monday. About $700 billion of market value was wiped off Shanghai and Shenzhen benchmarks on Monday. ** CSI300's financial sector sub-index edged down 0.4%, the consumer staples sector was up 0.8%, the real estate index fell 0.8% and the healthcare sub-index lost 1.2%. ** The CSI300 financial sector sub-index fell 4.9% during the week, its worst weekly show since May 2019; the real estate sub-index shed 6.7% — its worst weekly fall since late-April 2019. ** The smaller Shenzhen index rose 0.5% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.2% on Friday. ** China's central bank said its economy could be disrupted in the first quarter from the virus outbreak, adding that it is preparing policy tools to support its economy. ** Chinese President Xi Jinping assured his U.S. counterpart on Friday that China was doing all it can to contain the virus. ** "As the virus spreads, industry sectors more directly exposed to the disruption caused by the virus will likely suffer the largest price swing," T Rowe Price said in a note, naming Macau's gaming sector and Chinese real estate as two examples. ** Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said on Thursday it was too early to say that the virus outbreak in China was peaking. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.7%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.2%. ** At 0705 GMT, the yuan was 0.1% weaker at 6.981 per U.S. dollar. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 5.7% and the CSI300 has fallen 4.8%. ** About 30.95 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange. The volume in the previous trading session was 31.64 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Spicejet appoints Bhatia as chief commercial officer

Low-cost carrier Spicejet has appointed Shilpa Bhatia as its new chief commercial officer. Bhatia will report to Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director and will look after revenue management, sales and network planning, the airline said...

Congress MPs came to my seat in LS, tried to attack me: BJP's Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said Congress MPs came to his seat in the Lok Sabha, tried to attack him and snatch papers when he condemned Rahul Gandhi for his indecent language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Treasury and op...

Court orders to place SA Express under business rescue

The board of SA Express has announced that it is seeking legal advice after a high court decision ordering the airline to be placed under business rescue.The SA Express board of directors noted the judgment against SA Express and are seekin...

Italy says air traffic from and to China remains closed

Italys air traffic from and to China will remain closed due to coronavirus, the health ministry said on Friday, after Chinas foreign ministry had said Italy was willing to resume some flights.Rome suspended direct air traffic last week over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020