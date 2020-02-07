DefExpo to be remembered for signing of 200 MoUs, ToTs, product launches: MoD Sec

Over 200 partnerships involving Signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs), Transfer of Technology (ToTs), Product launches were concluded on the third day of DefExpo 2020, at ceremony tilted "Bandhan", making it the most successful such events to be held in India. The pacts, aimed at forging and renewing partnerships for innovative collaboration, and transformation of the Defence manufacturing in the country were inked by representatives of various DPSUs, Indian private Defence cos and foreign companies in the presence of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

Raksha Mantri described the signing of MoUs as a step in the direction to achieve Prime Minister's $5 billion defense exports target in the next 5 years. The Defence PSUs and the Indian defense private industry were better placed today to lead India as the emerging R&D hub of the world leveraging the sharp minds of Indian youth. The liberalized licensing regime brought out by the government would surely attract large investments by both Indian and global companies, he stressed. Shri Rajnath Singh thanked all the stakeholders who signed MoUs and expressed hope that Uttar Pradesh would emerge as a Defence Manufacturing hub.

Among those MoUs signed today, 23 of them were by Uttar Pradesh Government. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath said these MoUs envisage Rs 50,000 crores investment in the defense corridor set up in the state and generate 3 lakh job opportunities. He assured that investments coming to the state were secure and the state investment policy was the most attractive in the country. He also announced that HAL would soon supply Dornier 19-seater civilian aircraft to U.P.

Dr. Ajay Kumar, Defence Secretary said that this DefExpo would be remembered for many firsts – including for the signing of the largest number of MoUs, ToTs and product launches. Bandhan ceremony witnessed more than 13 product launches, 124 MoUs between DPSUs, private and global defense manufacturing companies. 23 MoUs were signed between the UP Government and private companies.

Shri Sateesh Reddy, Secretary, Chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation, said that it was DRDO's duty to ensure that the Defence corridor in Uttar Pradesh flourishes, hence DRDO signed a Technological partnership agreement with the state government, imparting skill training, hand-holding and providing guidance in all aspects related to technology. A collaboration cell was already set up in the state to facilitate the process. He also mentioned that a Research and Development centre would be set up in the state that would act as a catalyst with respect to defense development. Technology transfer was made available at no cost to companies in order to further the defense ecosystem in the country. Further, the patents held by DRDO were given free to Indian companies to further develop technologies that would benefit Indian companies.

During the course of the ceremony, a major announcement in the form of issuing the Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) certificate of Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) was issued to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). LUH is designed and developed as a replacement for Cheetah & Chetak helicopters which are currently being operated by Indian Armed forces.

LUH is a new generation helicopter in the 3-Ton class incorporating the state-of-the-art technology features which will meet the emerging needs in this class of helicopters in the coming decades.

OFB launched "Sharang" the 155mm artillery gun with a 36 km range and handed over a model to Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane. OFB also launched JVPC Alpha gun with 100 mt range, Light Machine Gun of 800 mt range and UBGL – Under barrel Grenade launcher.

BDL launched Amogha-3 the anti-Tank Guided Missile. It is a man-portable fire and forgets missile.

BDL also launched Varunastra – the anti-submarine torpedo, manufactured under the technological guidance of DRDO.

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik, Shri Satish Mahana, Minister for Industrial Development, UP government and Shri Awanish Kumar Awasthi, CEO UPEIDA were also present during the ceremony.

(With Inputs from PIB)

