Rs 4 lakh cr of bad loans recovered through insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings: Anurag Thakur
Due to the Modi government's efforts to bring down non-performing assets (NPAs) in financial institutions, Rs 4 lakh crore has been recovered through insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings in the NDA regime which is a "major achievement," Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said.
The minister of state for finance was addressing the 70th annual function of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India here.
He said the government is also planning to provide PAN cards based on Aadhaar without seeking any additional documents.
