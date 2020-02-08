Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-UK's Raab wants Japan trade deal this year, Tokyo wants food restrictions lifted

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 15:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 15:24 IST
UPDATE 2-UK's Raab wants Japan trade deal this year, Tokyo wants food restrictions lifted
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he wants to begin talks with Japan within weeks to conclude a trade deal this year, after a meeting with Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi, who asked Britain to drop European Union food import restrictions imposed after the Fukushima nuclear disaster. "The aspiration will be to do it by the end of the year. We can certainly begin it earlier than Spring," Raab told Reuters in an interview.

"Japan is right up there in the list of priorities partly because of the size of the market, but also Japan is an absolute central country in the Indo Pacific region," he added. Motegi, who said Japan also wanted a rapid conclusion of trade talks, met Raab in Tokyo during his first overseas trip following Britain's departure from the EU, and as it negotiates its future relationship with Brussels and begins free trade talks with other major economies including the United States and Japan.

While in the EU, Britain was part of a comprehensive trade deal with Japan that last year began reducing tariffs across a raft of products, including Japanese autos. Britain's hurry to tie up new trade agreements could be to Japan's advantage, as it seeks to secure better terms.

Motegi said he had asked Raab at their meeting to lift import restrictions on Japanese food and other products that were imposed by Brussels after the nuclear accident at Fukushima in 2011. The EU eased those import regulations last year but still insists on inspections and certificates of origin for some Japanese produce, including seafood.

"Obviously anything that affects food, health, and safety standards we would want to look at very carefully. We understand the Japanese concern about this and it will be science-led," Raab told Reuters when asked whether Britain would agree to Motegi's request. Raab also sought to ease Japanese concern that the EU exit could result in trade friction with the rest of Europe. Japanese manufacturers such as Nissan Motor Co built plants in Britain because it offered a convenient gateway to the EU.

There is, Raab predicted, enough political will in both the EU and Britain to conclude a deal that will decide their future relationship before a transition period finishes at the end of the year. "We have too much in common, too much at stake for politics to trump the mutual economic self-interest. On both sides we've got a chance now to focus on the positives in the relationship," he said.

Raab, who traveled to Japan from Australia, will stop in Singapore and Malaysia before returning to London.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Iran supports unanimous OPEC output cut plan: Zangeneh

Iran supports deeper crude oil cuts by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries OPEC if a majority of members agreed with it, Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh was quoted as saying by the Iranian energy news website Shana.A technical...

Khamenei says Iran must become strong to end 'enemy threat'

Tehran, Feb 8 AFP Irans supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Saturday that the Islamic republic must become strong enough to ward off the enemys threats and prevent a war. Khamenei also said Iran had a strong air force despite decades...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

An American became the first confirmed non-Chinese victim of the new coronavirus, U.S. officials said on Saturday, and a Japanese man also died with symptoms consistent with the disease, as the epidemic looked set to pass the death toll fro...

M&M Q3 profit slumps 73 pc to Rs 380 cr

Home-grown auto major Mahindra Mahindra MM on Saturday reported 73 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 380 crore for December quarter 2019 due to sluggish vehicle sales. The company had posted a profit after tax PAT of Rs 1,3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020