Left Menu
Development News Edition

China continues to be important seafood market: IISS

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 19:02 IST
China continues to be important seafood market: IISS
File photo Image Credit: Pixabay

China continues to be an important seafood import market, given that the world's most populous country has an increasing presence of upper and middle classes who are keen on healthy food, experts said at the 22nd India International Seafood Show (IISS) here. The marine food industry, though, must wake up to the fact that 'new retail' is the trend fast replacing 'online', where Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba is building a retail ecosystem, innovatively blending online and offline channels in a unified way featuring the consumer at the center in unexpected ways, a technical session of the February 7-9 summit here noted.

All the same, one should be wary of over-reliance on China as a partner in the seafood trade, the speakers pointed out while deliberating on the topic "Prospective Markets & Regulatory Environment". Carson Roper, Seafood Industry Consultant, France, in his talk on 'China and Farm-Raised Shrimp', said that the East Asian country is a major marine products market that remains largely untapped.

Projections say that China will continue to feature among the world's top 11 seafood markets, which he observed in the presentation that focused on how China impacts global seafood trade and consumption. Roper spoke earlier as well, starting the session with a presentation on 'Country and Brand Loyalty: An exploration of successful (and not successful) national and corporate seafood marketing initiatives.

The other speakers were Lee Chee Wee of Singapore's Aquaculture Innovation Center (on 'Live shrimp transportation), Christopher Priddy, International Relations Specialist, USFDA, India (Overview of FDA regulations for seafood) and R M Mandlik, Deputy Director-Marketing, MPEDA (Importing country regulations and its impact on trade). The session was moderated by C N Ravisankar, Director of Central Institute of Fisheries.

Mandlik, to a query on how MPEDA ensures a flow of seafood standard regulations to the country aqua farmers, said the mechanisms on information dissemination are in place. "The farmers do get the message well in time; only that we need to give them a push to act on it. We are working on it," he said.

The three-day biennial meets, with 'Blue Revolution: Beyond Production to Value Addition' as the focal theme, has been jointly organized by MPEDA (the 1972-founded nodal agency of the Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry) and the Seafood Export Association of India (SEAI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan aims to check increasing trend of alcohol consumption in its 2020-21 excise policy

The Rajasthan government on Saturday released its Excise and Temperance Policy for 2020-21 financial year with a focus on providing high quality products to consumers and put a check on the increasing trend of alcohol consumption. Releasing...

10-year-old girl killed as school van overturns in UP's Kushinagar

A 10-year-old girl was killed after an overcrowded and speeding van carrying schoolchildren overturned in Uttar Pradeshs Kushinagar district on Saturday, police said. The seven-seater van was carrying 15 other children, who, reports said, e...

New Zealand fined 60 percent of match fee for slow over-rate during 2nd ODI

New Zealand were on Saturday fined 60 per cent of their match-fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the second One Day International, here. According to a media release issued by the ICC, match referee Chris Broad imposed th...

Ukraine's president asks pope to help win release of prisoners of war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked Pope Francis on Saturday for help to win the release of prisoners of war held by Russia and Russian-backed separatists.The pope does everything possible to achieve peace and harmony throughout t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020