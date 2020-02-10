Left Menu
China stocks end higher on easing curbs, policy support hopes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 13:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 13:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

China stocks closed higher for a fifth straight session on Monday as workers trickled back to offices and factories after the government eased some restrictions on working, while hopes of steps by Beijing to support its economy also aided sentiment. ** The Shanghai Composite index closed 0.5% higher at 2,890.49. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.4%. ** The death toll in mainland China rose to 908 as of Sunday, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Monday. ** Beijing will continue to shore up economic growth with policy support, including with infrastructure spending, to cushion the pressure from the coronavirus outbreak, China Fortune Securities' analyst Yan Kaiwen said. ** Among sub-indexes, CSI300's financial sector added 0.1%, the consumer staples sector rose 0.5%, the real estate index rallied 2.8%, while the healthcare sub-index fell 1%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 1.2% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index rose 1.3%, having hit its highest level since December 2016 earlier in the day. ** China reported that its factory-gate prices snapped six months of year-on-year declines in January, while food prices surged 20.6% from a year earlier amid the ongoing epidemic. ** Apple smartphone manufacturer Foxconn has received Chinese government approval to resume production at a key plant in Zhengzhou, northern China, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Monday. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.4%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.6%. ** At 0721 GMT, the yuan was 0.27% stronger at 6.9821 per U.S. dollar. ** The largest percentage gainers on the main Shanghai Composite index were Wuxi Commercial Mansion Grand Orient Co Ltd, Danhua Chemical Technology Co Ltd, and Fujian Start Group Co Ltd, all up by 10.1%. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 5.2% and the CSI300 has fallen 4.4%. ** About 29.49 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange. The volume in the previous trading session was 30.95 billion. ** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 24.21% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and below its 200-day moving average.

