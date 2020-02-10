BSE Star MF processes record 10.10 lakh transactions in a day

The BSE Star MF, India's largest mutual funds distribution platform, set a new record on Monday by processing 10.10 lakh transactions worth Rs 1,075 crore. The previous record was 8.79 lakh transactions on a day in November 2019, the BSE said in a statement.

Overall, the platform has surpassed 4.47 crore transactions so far this financial year. The transaction volume grew 58 percent to 4.99 crore compared with 3.16 crore a year ago.

The platform has also shown a growth of 16 percent in terms of turnover at Rs 1,75,654.7 crore in 2019 from Rs 1,51,185.5 crore in 2018. The current Star MF systematic investment plan book stood at 36.81 lakh amounting to Rs 1,058.28 crore. The platform had registered 1.13 lakh new SIPs worth Rs 32.48 crore between February 1 and 10, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

