UK economy flat in fourth quarter of 2019: data
London, Feb 11 (AFP) Britain's economy saw zero growth in the final quarter of last year as manufacturing shrank heading into the country's general election that unlocked Brexit, official data showed Tuesday.
"There was no growth in the last quarter of 2019 as increases in the services and construction sectors were offset by another poor showing from manufacturing, particularly the motor industry," said Rob Kent-Smith at the Office for National Statistics. (AFP) RS RS
RS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- London
- Brexit
- Office for National Statistics
- Rob KentSmith
ALSO READ
Britain offers to help its citizens leave Chinese province due to coronavirus
Britain outlines "Taskforce Europe" post-Brexit negotiating team
Britain to begin fast-tracking visas for top scientists
Inquiry into London's deadly Grenfell fire begins asking who was to blame
Britain will determine who fishes in its waters post-Brexit - PM spokesman