Leading online fantasy cricket gaming platform FanFight expects to garner 10 million subscribers by the end of IPL season 2020

OTT platforms plays major role in reaching out to larger subscribers base Hot Star emerged as the largest platform which helps FanFight to reach to its subscribers

Mumbai, 11th February, 2020 – FanFight, one of India’s leading online fantasy cricket gaming platform is confident of achieving the magic figure of 10 million subscribers by the end of the upcoming IPL season. The IPL heat has started with less than two months to go for 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). IPL is celebrated in India like a festival and it is equally prominent and a major event for FanFight.

FanFight’s association with major OTT platforms like ‘Hotstar’ during IPL has been a trendsetting experience, which has helped the company to grow Multi fold. The company has grown from 1 million subscribers in 2018 to 6 million subscribers in IPL 2019- 6x growth in a year. Since then FanFight has started a tradition of counting its subscribers' growth from one IPL to another IPL year after year. FanFight is looking forward to IPL 2020, which is scheduled to start from March 29 with the final match to be played on the 24th of May.

During IPL, Hotstar puts FanFight in an advantageous position, as they have a clear demarcation of their subscribers’ profile, which makes targeting effective and the success rate is very high in adding more subscribers to the platform. As the matches, this season will be aired across Star Sports network in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali, the diverse viewers of India will have the option to view games in multiple languages. This puts FanFight in a unique position to develop content in all the languages to target the audiences across India.

FanFight was started by ISB alumni Akhil Suhag, to cater to fans of popular games in India like Cricket, Football and Kabaddi.

FanFight distinguishes itself from other platforms by not only offering daily cash prizes, but also fast cash withdrawals and a chance to compete with one's friends. It uses the most advanced technology and ensures the shortest lag between the live game and updates to the players on their potential wins.

Commenting on the development Mr. Akhil Suhag, CEO, FanFight said, “We are equally excited like any other fan of cricket in India and eagerly looking forward for IPL 2020. Cricket in India has grown multi fold in the last four to five years and the reach has increased with the explosive growth of viewing on mobiles and also reducing the cost of data in the country. We have been growing 4-6x in every IPL season and we're hoping that the trend continues for this IPL year's IPL. We are very confident that we'll reach our magic number of 10 million consumers by the end of IPL2020”

About FanFight online fantasy gaming platform:

FanFight was founded by ISB alumni Mr. Akhil Suhag in 2016. Currently, FanFight has a player base of more than 6 million and it has emerged as one of the fastest growing fantasy cricket gaming platforms. FanFight is designed with lots of simplicity so that everyone can play on this platform for good gaming experience and win money too. Players can also play Football and Kabaddi on the platform as the popularity of these two games has been on the rise in India in the last couple of years.

