Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tea cafe chain Chaayos raises USD 21.5 mn funds

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 18:36 IST
Tea cafe chain Chaayos raises USD 21.5 mn funds

Tea cafe chain Chaayos on Tuesday said it has raised USD 21.5 million in a mix of equity and debt funding to further expand its business. It said that the company is looking at opening 300 cafes over the next 3-4 years.

"Continued confidence of our guests has allowed us to expand our café network at a fast pace and we will end FY20 with nearly 100 cafes. We shall endeavour to get to 300 cafes over the course of next 3-4 years," Chaayos founder and CEO Nitin Saluja said in a statement. Alongside growing the network, the company will continue to invest into technology and augment team across all levels, he added.

"Chaayos, India's first neo-cafe chain has raised USD 21.5 million in a mix of equity and debt financing. The USD 18.5 million equity round was led by SF based Think Investment and also got participation from existing investors Tiger Global, SAIF Partners and others. Innoven Capital participated with USD 3 million venture debt," Saluja said. The company, he said, is a technology driven chai café and guests can choose chai from over 80,000 customisations.

"The latest addition to Chaayos technology stack offers a magical guest experience via facial recognition for logging in, for repeating your usual Chai and for making payments without hassles of OTP," he said. The company has 1.7 million registered guests across 80 cafes in eight cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Noida, Gurugram, Chandigarh and Faridabad.

It now plans to expand to other key cities across India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Replacing coal with gas may delay Poland's planned power plant in Ostroleka

Making Polands 1 GW power plant in Ostroleka gas-fired instead of coal-fuelled as planned may delay the project beyond 2023, Polands minister responsible for energy infrastructure Piotr Naimski said on Tuesday.Construction of the plant in n...

Capello, Wenger, Fraser-Pryce to attend 2020 Laureus Awards

Fabio Capello and Arsene Wenger, two of the most revered football coaches, will attend the upcoming Laureus World Sports Awards here on February 17. They will be joined by three giants of the womens game -- Jill Ellis, former coach of the U...

HP guv awards medals to 58 personnel for their service

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya awarded medals to 58 police, correctional service, fire service, home guards and civil defence personnel during the Investiture Ceremony held at Raj Bhawan here on Tuesday, officials said. The go...

Passenger held with 4 live bullets at IGI Airport

An Italy-bound passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying four live bullets in his baggage, a senior official said on Tuesday. A Central Industrial Security Force official deputed at Terminal-3 o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020