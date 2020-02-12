Builder.ai Fuels Middle East Digital Transformation with New Dubai Office Opening

Builder.ai , the platform that lets anyone build apps and software without knowing how to code, today announced that it has responded to the massive potential for digital disruption in the Middle East by opening a new office location in Dubai. Builder.ai is now in an optimal position to help its customers in the region easily and cost-effectively develop their software ideas and go to market sooner with its human-assisted AI. This move underscores Builder.ai's rapid international growth, now operating in five locations including London, Los Angeles, Delhi, Tokyo and Dubai, with 275 employees around the world.

"Our research shows that there are a lot of up and coming businesses in the Middle East that want to elevate their digital footprint to better serve their existing customers and expand their base internationally. In fact, the cross-border data flow connecting the Middle East to the other countries around the world has increased by a multiple of 150 in the past decade," said Sachin Dev Duggal, co-founder and CEO of Builder.ai. "This region has been an underserved market and is ready for a platform that can digitally amplify its businesses. There is a massive opportunity for Builder.ai in the Middle East to support and inspire startups to build their digital ideas."

Builder.ai already serves a growing number of companies in the Middle East. For SMBs, startups and enterprises across all verticals in the market, Builder.ai offers much-needed standardization and transparency to software and application development as well as ease in managing and scaling their apps through automation and a built-in support team.

The new office is located in the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) and is led by Varghese Cherian with close oversight from Builder.ai co-founder Sachin Dev Duggal. The team plans to grow quickly to serve the high demand in the region. Once customers are onboarded, they are further supported by customer product experts and customer technical experts from teams in the UK and India.

"Builder.ai is at an exciting stage where we are growing quickly and strategically, supporting both the most active digital markets and those that are ripe for transformation," continued Duggal. "We do this by transcending the need for traditional tech knowledge, increasing the efficiency of resources and by creating a transparent end-to-end process that caters to the entire life-cycle of an idea. We look forward to continuing our expansion and offering more entrepreneurs and enterprises the ability to bring their software ideas to life."

ABOUT BUILDER.AI

Builder.ai is a platform that helps entrepreneurs and enterprises build, run and scale their software. Led by serial entrepreneur Sachin Dev Duggal, Builder.ai is reshaping how tailor-made software is built and operated with core products including Builder Studio, Builder Cloud, Builder Care and more recently, Builder Now. Builder.ai is a global brand with headquarters in Los Angeles and London, supported by offices in Delhi, Tokyo and Dubai. Customers include the BBC, NBC Universal and Virgin Unite. Builder.ai was created with the belief that everyone should be able to build their ideas without needing to code.

