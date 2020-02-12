Amit Mitra writes to RBI over 'discriminatory' hiring

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra has written to the Reserve Bank of India, expressing concern over "discriminatory" hiring by the apex bank, officials of an employees' union said on Wednesday. The All India Reserve Bank Employees' Association claimed that the Kolkata zone has just 11 vacancies out of 926 openings for the post of "assistants" in the country.

"The Kolkata office is second largest of RBI with its jurisdiction spread over West Bengal, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, yet vacancies have reduced sharply to 11... Gives a sense of discrimination from a pan-India institution," Mitra said in the letter, shared by the association.

The central bank has notified 419 vacancies in Mumbai, 67 in Chennai and 34 in New Delhi among the metros, the union officials said. The number of vacancies for the Kolkata zone has been constantly reducing since 2012, when it was 145, they said.

A two-member delegation of the association had on February 4 met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the "discriminatory" recruitment sanction for the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.