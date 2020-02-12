Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi asks NSE to divest entire 37% stake in CAMS

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 20:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 20:53 IST
Sebi asks NSE to divest entire 37% stake in CAMS

Markets regulator Sebi has asked NSE to divest its entire 37 per cent stake in Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) within a year. In a letter dated February 4, Sebi said that NSE's acquisition of shares in CAMS in 2013-14 was done without its approval.

While announcing its December quarter results, the bourse said the regulator has directed it to divest the entire stake in CAMS. NSE, which currently owns a little over 37 per cent shareholding in CAMS, said it has already started the process of offloading the stake.

The stake is held through one of the subsidiaries NSE Investments Ltd (NSEIL). In the letter to NSE, Sebi said the exchange should have obtained its prior permission for acquisition of stake in CAMS, an associate company.

The regulator also directed the bourse to divest the stake within a period of one year along with certain restrictive directions in relation to the shareholding, NSE said quoting the letter. "The company is doing the needful in this regard," NSE said.

Under the norms, Sebi's approval is required in case an exchange plans to pick stake in any new firm. In January, CAMS filed draft papers with Sebi for an initial public offering and market sources estimated the IPO size to be anywhere between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,600 crore.

The IPO would see sale of 1.22 crore equity shares through offer-for-sale by Great Terrain Investment, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, NSE Investments, Acsys Investments, HDFC and HDB Employees Welfare Trust. CAMS claims to be India's largest registrar and transfer agent with a market share of 69.4 per cent, based on mutual fund average assets under management, at the end of November 2019.

Meanwhile, NSE also said that it received a showcause notice in October and a supplementary notice in December from Sebi. The notices were in relation to certain alleged irregularities in the appointment of Chief Strategic Advisor and his re-designation as Group Operating Officer and Advisor to Managing Director (MD) by the exchange's former managing MD and CEO. It also pertained to sharing of certain internal information pertaining to NSE with an alleged third party by a former MD and CEO.

The exchange said it has sought inspection of records from Sebi in the matter and has also filed a settlement application.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Russian ex-prison official jailed for extortion kills himself in court

A former top Russian prison official reportedly suffering from advanced cancer killed himself in court with a shot to the chest on Wednesday, shortly after getting a three-year sentence for extortion, Russian news agencies reported. Viktor ...

UPDATE 3-Trump hails Barr for 'taking charge' of Stone case; Democrats vow probe

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Attorney General William Barr for taking charge of the case against his long-time adviser and friend Roger Stone, as Democrats pushed investigations into the Justice Departments actions. The ...

FACTBOX-Sport-Events affected due to coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 1,100 people and infected more than 44,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last yearATHLETI...

Scolded by parents, 4 boys flee home; traced

Four teenagers, who had fled their homes after being scolded by their parents, were traced here on Wednesday, a police official said.The four boys, aged 12-15, are from Gonda Atas village in Vrindaban Kotwali. They were spotted on a foot ov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020