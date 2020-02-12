JPVL Q3 net loss widens to Rs 1,816 cr

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) on Wednesday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 1,816.05 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to lower revenues. The firm had posted a net loss of Rs 95.21 crore in the year ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue dropped to Rs 880.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2019, from Rs 1,025.07 crore earlier. For the April-December period of this fiscal, consolidated net loss rose to Rs 2,076.31 crore, compared to Rs 122.17 crore a year ago.

The company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 357.06 crore in 2018-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.